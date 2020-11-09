Wyoming farmers have until Nov. 18 to apply for $90 million in grant money set aside for those who experienced business interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business interruptions can include supply chain disruptions, decreased demand for products or services, required closures and/or regulatory requirements that make operating unprofitable.
Wyoming farmers and ranchers can request up to $250,000, said Cole Ehmke, rural entrepreneurship specialist with University of Wyoming Extension.
A second fund is available to non-ag businesses and nonprofits that experienced losses.
“Both the Ag Fund and the Endurance Fund close at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18,” said Ehmke. “This is a rare injection of U.S. federal funds to state governments through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES). Wyoming has until Dec. 30 to spend the money.”
Eligible groups can apply one time per fund, and recipients of previous Business Relief Program awards (Interruption, Relief and Mitigation funds) may apply for the new funds if they have eligible losses or expenses since their previous application dates.
Applications can be made at wyobizrelief.org, which also has details, webinar recordings, video tutorials and calculation worksheets.
HURRY! Form a bunch of LLC's, have some spare bedroom Quickbooks "pro" formulate a bunch of projections and you're set! I'm sure those folks residing in that 10k sq ft building on Big Horn or doing so as we speak. Get rich quick before anybody notices, folks!
