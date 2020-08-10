The Cody School District is getting some new equipment.
On Tuesday, the school approved the emergency purchase of plexiglass dividers for classrooms, masks and neck gaiters for students, staff and visitors, document cameras, and a refrigerated truck.
The purchases are funded almost entirely by the CARES Act funding the school received earlier this year, with some money for the truck coming from the transportation budget.
The purchase of the items comes with just a few weeks to spare before the start of the school year.
Assistant superintendent Tim Foley said he is “hopeful” that the dividers and gaiters will arrive in time for the school year, but recognized that factors beyind the control of the district may delay their delivery.
In its proposal for the truck purchase, the nutrition department said it’s needed due to limited storage capacity in the main kitchen areas. Having a refrigerated truck will grant the district more cold storage capacity.
The cameras are used as a tool in virtual teaching, making it easier for teachers to put their lessons online for students who may need that kind of instruction, or to make it easier to teach in the event a school must shift to its Tier II plan, which will involve a combination of in-person and virtual classes.
With luck, the document cameras should arrive sometime in mid-September, according to Trudy Brown, the district’s technology specialist supervisor.
The cameras could have use beyond the pandemic as well, providing remote instruction to sick students in the future.
The dividers purchased by the district come in two varieties, one for tables, computer labs and the like, produced by a Powell company, and the other for individual desks, produced by a company in California.
These dividers will be used when social distancing and mask-wearing are not possible or practical, such as in the elementary schools when students are taught to read.
In total, the purchases exceeded $270,000, primarily coming from funds received through the CARES Act.
In addition to the funding from the CARES Act, the district was awarded a grant of over $16,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, another branch of the CARES Act.
