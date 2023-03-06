Two Park County legislators blocked the board appointment of a local resident in the final days of the Wyoming legislative session last week, only to have the decision reversed a day later.
The Senate voted 24-7 on March 1 to not approve the governor’s recommended appointment of Powell resident Dustin Spomer to the Industrial Siting Council. He was the only recommendation from the governor not approved by the Senate.
A day later, the Senate reconsidered the motion and voted 17-13 to approve Spomer's appointment. One senator was absent from the vote.
Spomer, a Powell resident, recently concluded a six-year term on the board and was its most recent chairman. The Industrial Siting Council reviews the socio-economic and environmental impacts of industrial facilities before issuing a permit for construction.
Spomer’s reappointment bid was ended by Sens. Tim French (R-Powell) and Dan Laursen (R-Powell) who both argued he was not the best man for the job.
“Senator French and I have concerns with this individual,” Laursen said.”We know other individuals in our area that can do a great job in this position who are more closely tied to our energy sector, which will benefit our state.”
French agreed and urged his fellow legislators to vote down Spomer’s appointment.
“Like Senator Laursen said, we know our community, and we ask that you respect our decision,” French said. “I would follow the lead of any of you who say ‘I object to so-and-so for whatever reason’ because I don’t know your communities, and I would respect your wisdom on that.”
The motion to reconsider Spomer for the board on March 2 was non-debatable, and there was no discussion among Senators.
Spomer was one of over 100 board appointments recommended by Gov. Mark Gordon — including eight other Park County residents — and approved by the Senate in the final days of the session.
Powell resident and former state Sen. R.J. Kost was appointed to his first six-year term on the Wyoming State Board of Education. The board is responsible for setting the state’s education policies.
Travis Conklin of Cody was appointed to his first four-year term on the state’s school facilities commission. The board works to ensure that adequate and equitable K-12 educational facilities exist throughout the state.
Brian Beauvais, curator of the Park County Archives, was a first-time appointee to the board of the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, which provides “grant funding of innovative projects for the enjoyment, appreciation, promotion, preservation and protection of the state’s arts, cultural and historic resources,” according to the trust fund’s website.
Terresa Humphries-Wadsworth of Cody was appointed to her first five-year term on the Wyoming Board of Psychology. The board works to ensure that individuals licensed or certified to provide psychology or behavior analyst services in Wyoming are appropriately qualified.
Bruce McCormack of Cody was appointed to another six-year term on the state’s aeronautics commission, which addresses aviation-related issues across the state. He is currently the vice president of the commission.
Park County Commissioner Lee Livingston was appointed to another three-year term on the state board of outfitters and professional guides. The board’s purpose is to license, regulate, review and evaluate big and trophy game outfitters and guides throughout the state.
Quintin Blair of Cody was reappointed to another three-year term on the Wyoming Tourism Board, which oversees the Wyoming Office of Tourism.
Carroll “Pidge” Fulton of Powell was reappointed for another six-year term on the board of the state’s Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust Fund. The board oversees a trust that provides funding for projects that enhance and conserve wildlife habitat and natural resources throughout the state.
Correction: This story has been edited to reflect the fact that Spomer was appointed to the board a day after the initial vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.