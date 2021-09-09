Cody Regional Health is dealing with an influx of new COVID patients and larger hospitals in surrounding states don’t have the capacity to accept intensive care patients.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson announced that the hospital would be implementing the Wyoming Department of Health Crisis Standards of Care and had initiated their internal Incident Command System to manage the load of COVID patients in addition to normally elevated summer patient volumes.
Over the last several weeks there has been an increase of COVID patients at Cody Regional Health’s Emergency Department, Walk-in Clinic and Acute Care/Critical Care units.
As of Thursday morning, the number of active confirmed cases of COVID in Park County rose to 185, with 10 patients at CRH and seven at Powell Valley Regional. Neither hospital reported an open ICU bed.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin on Wednesday shared the state’s county metrics, which put Park County in the most severe zone for transmission levels at a rate of 1,062 cases per 100,000 people and in the second-to-worst zone for test positivity at 12.7% over the last two weeks.
The principle of Crisis Standards of Care is to do the greatest good for the greatest number of persons and is defined as a major change in usual healthcare operations, the release states. This can affect the level of care provided, which is made necessary by some pervasive or catastrophic disaster, in this case COVID-19.
“We are possibly going to a different standard of care soon, due to this major change in our health care operations in order to meet patient needs,” said Dr. Elise Lowe, a hospitalist. “This could mean double occupancy in our ACU/CCU units. We have communicated our situation with the Big Horn Basin Healthcare Coalition, Park County Public Health, the Wyoming Department of Health, and Homeland Security.”
The decision comes after discussions with staff.
“Cody Regional Health leadership has come together to discuss how various departments throughout our system can assist with the increased volumes and staffing needs,” said Keith Ungrund, chief clinical officer. “We want people to know they can come to us for help, but we also need help from our communities. Please social distance, wear a mask and stay home if you are experiencing COVID symptoms.”
CRH elective surgeries are at risk of being canceled depending on resources such as staffing availability, bed capacity, and supply chains. Only emergent surgeries will be considered moving forward if COVID cases continue to increase.
Reduced visitation hours are currently in place at CRH, limiting visitors to one per patient between the hours of 2-6 p.m. for non COVID patients at this time. This may change as community COVID numbers change.
To be tested for COVID, hospital staff ask people to order a COVID test online through the Wyoming Department of Health, make an appointment with Walgreens if available, or if you believe you need to be seen by a provider due to the below respiratory symptoms, visit the Walk-in Clinic. If you are experiencing shortness of breath, visit your closest emergency room.
Respiratory Clinic Symptoms include:
• Fever
• Cough
• Diarrhea
• Loss of taste/sense of smell
• Nausea-vomiting
• Sore throat
In order to preserve Personal Protective Equipment, Cody Regional Health’s Walk-in Clinic team, located within Cathcart Health Center, are asking patients with respiratory related issues to use their walk-in clinic during the first two hours of opening, Monday-Friday, 8-10 a.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 9-11 a.m.
Walk-in Clinic Hours for non-respiratory patients are Monday-Friday, 8-6:30 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.-3:30 pm.
For any questions related to school exposures or returning to school that do not require urgent evaluation by a provider, contact your school nurse. CRH cannot provide any guidance or testing related to school policies.
For further questions about COVID-19 testing, visit codyregionalhealth.org or visit CDC.gov. Cody Regional Health and Park County Public Health will be working together to monitor each case. For further information about COVID-19, call (307) 527-1870 or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.