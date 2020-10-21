Despite total attendance numbers being down, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said visitation at the Park this summer still exceeded his original expectations for summer in the year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It went tremendously well considering not knowing what summer was going to bring. Everybody has done a great job,” he said.
After a few weeks’ delay, the East and South entrances in Wyoming were the first to open on May 18. The Montana entrances did not open until June 1.
This resulted in a slow May and June with overall attendance down around 50% entering July 4, but a strong August and September have brought the Park to within 11% of 2019 visitation.
“We’ve really whittled away that gap,” Sholly said.
In fact, YNP had its second busiest August in its history and broke the September record for attendance. Sholly said numbers haven’t let up in October, with no day less than 150% higher than the same day in 2019. He said the highest day reached 265% of the same day last year.
He is attributing the strong late push to people seeking social distance-friendly vacations and a new influx of people working or going to school remotely, allowing them more flexible schedules.
“It’s a different visitor pattern this fall compared to last year,” Sholly said. “It’s hard to compare to last year.”
In his conversations with business owners and concessionaires, he said there has been positive feedback and even some reporting higher profits than the year previous.
“For that we have to thank U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and the governors who felt access to parks and the outdoors were important,” Sholly said.
COVID watch
Like any summer at YNP, there were road closures, trespassing tickets issued, “bear jams,” and forest fires; but the question of how much impact COVID-19 was creating seemed to be the prevailing concern throughout the summer.
Sholly said he was also pleased with the low rate of virus transmission among staff and visitors.
“In our business partners, Park staff, everybody did a good job trying to thread the needle,” he said.
The Park mandated social distancing and other sanitation measures upon opening this summer. It also reduced lodging and the number of employees working. Employee housing had fewer staff members per unit.
At times, high-traffic locations like Old Faithful hosted many people wearing face masks. At other times it didn’t.
“Early on, we probably had decent compliance from the public,” Sholly said. “As summer progressed it ebbed and flowed. More people were trying to enjoy themselves to the best degree possible.”
Cases among employees have spiked recently, which Sholly said mirrors the presence of roughly 750 cumulative active cases in the gateway communities. There were 16 staff cases in September after only four in the months.
There are 11 active cases among Park staff right now, making up about 1% of the 1,100 staff working at the Park. Sholly said eight of those will be recovered by Friday.
“It’s generally a low proportion. I think our mitigation efforts did well,” Sholly said.
He said most of these recent cases came from people engaging in social gatherings at weddings and bars, as well as hosting guests from out-of-state.
Sholly said there were only about 10 visitors diagnosed with COVID-19 inside the Park.
“No doubt we had way more than that passing through, but there’s no way of knowing,” he said.
Summer 2021
Sholly said he couldn’t make any predictions about federal cuts that may occur to National Park Service funding in the future but was quick to point out that entrance fees, which typically amount to around $15 million and fund a considerable amount of the Park’s annual budget, should be near average this year.
“Had we not had good visitation lately that would have been substantially down,” he said.
The passage of the Great American Outdoors Act in July also has the potential to be a boon for Yellowstone.
“We’re excited about the possibility of a whole array of deferred opportunities, not only in Yellowstone but across the greater National Park Service,” Sholly said.
The bill will funnel billions of dollars into overdue repairs and maintenance of U.S. national parks. National parks contributed $40 billion to the economy last year and the Act is expected to create more than 108,000 new jobs to repair park infrastructure, including access roads and bridges in adjacent communities.
Sholly is already having conversations with commercial operators regarding next summer. He is predicting major tour bus companies will be allowed to return to the Park.
“We’ve had very productive conversations,” Sholly said. “We’re all working on them getting into the Park safely. We all share the same common goals.”
As far as lodging returning to full availability, Sholly said he will have to assess the public health situation when the time gets closer in the spring.
“One thing about this year is we learned a lot and are going to carry those lessons into next year,” he said.
He and his staff are now starting to turn their attention to the winter season that will start Dec. 15.
“We’ve had very good calls with winter operators, good dialogue about snow coaches,” he said.
Connectivity
The Park is also looking at installing 187 miles of fiber-optic cable along its roads that would greatly improve the phone and internet bandwidth in Yellowstone in developed areas.
“It will be better from the perspective of our business operations, from the standpoint of our employees. It will have the ability to have connectivity to visitors that want it,” Sholly said.
Certain groups have criticized NPS for focusing too much on infrastructure projects rather than natural resource management, but Sholly said the two are not mutually exclusive.
“The irony is they don’t know what they’re talking about,” Sholly said. “Our staff needs decent connectivity to do their jobs.
“It gives us the opportunity to improve management of resource values.”
The installation would allow for the removal of five microwave radio reflectors that were installed in the Park’s backcountry around 1980. Existing microwaves provide the only means of telecommunication in Yellowstone. Cellular service covers 8% of the Park.
Although the fiber-optic wouldn’t increase bandwidth range, it would improve its quality in existing areas.
Construction on the project would cause temporary and localized traffic restrictions, speed reductions in work areas from April until early November for three consecutive years. The work could start as soon as 2021.
The comment period for the work ended Wednesday. NPS will release an environmental assessment for public review before making a final decision about the proposal.
