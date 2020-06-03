A Wapiti resident was given the green light to construct teepees in a portion of his property after spending more than a year and a half fighting with county staff and elected officials about it.
The 3-2 approval came from the Park County commissioners on May 5 with a dozen conditions placed on Peter Pleban, owner of Wheels of Wonderment Motorcycle Campground. Pleban must fulfill the conditions in order to initiate five “glamping” (glamorous camping) teepees within a section of his commercial residential property that sits in the Trout Creek floodplain.
It was the third time he had come before the commissioners after being denied on his first two applications. Commissioners Lee Livingston and Dossie Overfield voted to deny the most recent approval.
“Based on our history, I don’t have a lot of confidence you will (comply),” commissioner Jake Fulkerson told Pleban.
Pleban will be allowed to operate five fill pads where teepees will be placed, and was also granted permission to install electrical power in the floodplain. Pleban had already started construction before given permission.
The biggest reason for county pushback on the project has been concern of what could happen during a flood event. But it was determined in a spring engineer’s assessment that the 6 inch-high pads would have a negligible impact to the water level during a flood event. Pleban will be required to secure the pads and any attaching features, including the teepees.
Brian Edwards, Park County engineer, said if a flood event did occur, the floodplain would compare more to a drainfield than a “raging river.”
Throughout the process, the county suggested Pleban build the pads and teepees upon other parts of his property that could house the teepees, but each time he has resisted due to the economic benefit he said the riverside lodging offers his seasonal business and lack of alternate locations. But photos on the WOW website revealed he did offer teepees outside the floodplain last summer.
A similar argument of customer demand was made for why he should be allowed to keep porta potties in the floodplain, but he will only be allowed by the county to do that 14 days a year.
Tina Hoebelheinrich, president of the Cody Chamber of Commerce, sent a letter to the county on Pleban’s behalf. Although she admitted to having no technical knowledge regarding the fill pads that will be supporting the teepees, she said the commissioners should consider the economic “devastation” the COVID-19 pandemic will wreak on small businesses.
Economics may have tipped the scales for Pleban, but Commissioner Chairman Joe Tilden issued him a stern statement.
“It’s not been an easy process and it certainly has not been an easy process for you,” Tilden told Pleban. “You fought the county every step of the way and that grates on my nerves.”
Park County Planning and Zoning Director Joy Hill has opposed the application throughout and said putting the teepees in the floodplain is not in the best interest of the public in terms of safety and welfare, among other reasons.
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel offered another view.
“I think this is deeper than public safety, I think it’s turned into a personal thing,” Thiel said.
Pleban first submitted his request for a Floodplain Development Permit Application for teepee platforms, electrical power and a privacy fence in September 2018.
Two months later, the commissioners denied the application.
In March 2019, the planning and zoning department received a complaint that suspected unpermitted development was occurring on Pleban’s property. County staff paid a visit and confirmed that off-grade fill pads, one teepee and two portable toilets had been placed on the northern end of the property in the floodplain.
One month later, Pleban applied again for a floodplain permit and the commissioners once again issued a denial, as the voting majority found he did not provide enough information to prove his structures would be able to withstand a flood event.
Pleban appealed this decision in Park County District Court and in January, Judge Bill Simpson affirmed the board’s decision.
One of Pleban’s strongest adversaries in seeking approval has been Bryan Skoric, his neighbor and Park County attorney.
Due to the conflict the pair’s relationship poses, the county hired an outside attorney to represent in the district court case.
Throughout Pleban’s applications, Skoric has voiced opposition and submitted photos to the county, proving his neighbor was building items without permission. In the most recent application, Skoric continued his opposition.
“Poor planning by Mr. Pleban in his development does not constitute necessity,” Skoric wrote.
Another neighbor, Corey Williams, also complained to the county about Pleban refusing to beautify his Porta Potties, and loud music being played on the property well into the late evening hours.
