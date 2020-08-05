Pallets of food lined the floor of the Mannahouse food pantry. The 11 stacks came in from the Wyoming Food Bank of Rockies, four more than the group thought they were going to get for the $1,500 or so they spent.
Boxes of bananas were stacked next to boxes of Colombian-roast coffee. They came from Walmart, part of 3,000 pounds of food donated that week by the store.
Another 1,000 pounds of food came from Albertsons. The donations that keep coming in and the pallets from Evansville should hold the little pantry over for about a month.
People come from all over the Big Horn Basin to visit Mannahouse. Because of the more regional reach they see more than double the number of people the Cody Cupboard does on a weekly basis.
Food pantries across the nation have been hit hard since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Some pantries have seen a nine-fold increase in the number of people in need at the peak of the lockdown, and Wyoming has not been spared.
The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has made double or sometimes triple the number of deliveries to its 178-member pantry network since the pandemic hit.
They gave out nearly 500,000 more meals that month than they did in May the year before. That increased demand has meant more stress on the workers and volunteers. They don’t seem to mind.
“We’ll say to our truck drivers, ‘Oh, you’ve been driving a lot lately.’ They’ll say, ‘Aw, shucks. It’s not enough,’” said Tony Woodell, who heads the food bank.
Woodell didn’t want the Enterprise to publish the actual number of hours his workers have been putting in on a weekly basis, not out of fear of violating labor laws, but because he worried some workers would feel they weren’t doing enough and would want to work more. His staff is already stressed “to the max.”
Even as demand has spiked and more food has been leaving the Evansville, Wyo., warehouse each day, donations have poured in, keeping the only food bank in Wyoming afloat and stomachs full across the Cowboy State.
“People are in need and see the opportunity to be assisted by food banks and they’re reaching out to them,” Woodell said.
Northwest Wyoming has seen the demand at some of its food pantries decline as the lockdown has eased. Even at its peak, some weren’t hit as hard as those in other parts of the state.
The Cody Cupboard and Powell Valley Loaves & Fishes both had problems getting some things in the beginning of the pandemic as fears of mass shortages cleaned toilet paper, rice and other staples off store shelves.
Mannahouse, on the other hand, has seen its increased demand stay constant, up about 25% over last year, in addition to early challenges getting supplies. They don’t verify income or need, and board president Charlie Jones said that might ease some worry for potential patrons who might be turned away at other sites where registration with the state is required.
Local pantries have been helped out by increased efforts from other local groups, with the Cody School District making up a big chunk of that, providing students with more than 82,000 meals since the lockdown began.
The district has had its troubles with its programs, said nutrition services Genevieve Sheets. As distributors focused more heavily on making sure that grocery stores had what they needed, items the district needed became scarce.
“I was up at all hours of the night trying to procure food,” she said. Some vendors had pushed the district to the back of their lines, and that meant she had to find new vendors who may not have had what was needed or didn’t understand the difficulty of getting to Cody.
“It seemed like half of what I ordered wasn’t delivered,” she said. “That’s concerning and stressful.”
Though the district may have had some trouble getting the food it needed, local pantries have kept their shelves full through the generosity of Park County.
“The community has really stepped up,” said Cody Cupboard chairman Dan Schein. “Some have realized they have been less impacted, either because they are retired or because of the type of their employment. They’re just being good citizens and helping out their community.”
That’s something that was echoed by every pantry in the area.
“We’ve all been blown away by concern from citizens in Powell and the surrounding area,” said Loaves & Fishes volunteer coordinator Julie Fulton.
Jones said that they’ve even received donations from Montana.
As for why the volunteers do it, each has their own reasons. For Jones and his wife Kim, it feels like the right thing to do.
“I just think that we have a responsibility wherever we are to give back to our communities and those that may need a hand,” Kim said, “because you never know when you may need a hand yourself.”
