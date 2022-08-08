The City of Cody and Park County are entering into a joint project to treat sewage from the Park County septage treatment lagoons at the Cody Wastewater Treatment Facility.
The Park County lagoons currently operate “very close to and in direct proximity to the city’s incorporated limits,” said public works director Phillip Bowman at the Aug. 2 city council meeting.
“The county is reaching capacity on those facilities, and in order to treat the volume of sewage they receive, it takes significant investment to operate those facilities and to increase the capacity available for treatment in those facilities,” Bowman said. “So, in a joint project and total evaluation with Park County, I’ve been ... looking at opportunities for developing septic receiving facilities at the Cody Wastewater Treatment Facility.”
The project is estimated to cost $4 million. That cost includes construction of the septic receiving facilities at Cody’s Wastewater Treatment Facility and decomissioning and reclamation of the lagoons’ current septage treatment.
“The lagoons ... do occasionally create some odors in the spring and summer,” Bowman said. “So decommissioning that facility and eliminating the second treatment facility in such close proximity to our larger facility makes a lot of sense both environmentally and financially.”
Cody and Park County will submit a joint application for an American Rescue Plan Act Water & Sewer grant made available by the Wyoming State Land and Investment Board.
The county has committed 26% or $1.04 million for the local match portion of the grant. The city is seeking $2.96 million from the grant.
“Our commissioners are on board to help the city,” county engineer Brian Edwards had said at the July 26 city council work session. “It is extremely unusual to have two wastewater facilities in a town this size that are a rocks throw away from each other ... . It’s pretty archaic and not environmentally friendly.”
It’s also more expensive, especially if the county were to keep its facility.
“We’re actually exceeding capacity now with people moving into the county,” Edwards had said at a county commissioners meeting the week prior. “We’re just a matter of years from not being able to operate that facility without expanding it.”
The commissioners’ vote to support the proposal and apply for the grant passed with only Lee Livingston opposed.
“This thing has evolved and now it’s become a crisis for us,” commissioner Joe Tilden said. “This is a unique opportunity to solve a lot of problems for us.”
Decommissioning the county lagoons would add roughly 6% to 8% to Cody wastewater treatment facility’s capacity per year, Bowman had said at the July 26 work session.
He noted that amounts under 10% of the facility’s overall capacity are considered reasonable.
“We are looking very closely at those waste streams and the concentrations that would need to be treated through that septage receiving screen,” Bowman said at the Aug. 2 meeting. “We feel it’s very feasible. The analysis we’ve done so far did not create any red flags or roadblocks to moving forward with the additional design and construction, if this grant application is successful.”
If the grant is awarded, Bowman said the city will then determine rates for the septage haulers.
“That will be on the cost of service basis, so that those septage haulers are charged an equitable and reasonable rate based on the actual cost of treatment that the wastewater treatment facility will be providing,” Bowman said. “But at this time, the rates are competitive or actually less than what Park County is currently charging per 1,000 gallons of septage received.”
The average cost of treatment would be roughly $32 per 1,000 gallons of septage. Park County currently charges $65 per 1,000 gallons, Bowman said during the July 26 work session.
“We feel this is a worthy project to continue,” Bowman said. “It does not put our city at risk of overutilization of capacity as far as our treatment facility or septage haulers.”
If the city obtains the grant, the design of the project might move forward in 2023 with construction and project completion in 2024, according to the summary report in the agenda packet. The application will be due Aug. 12.
“This is another example of a great working relationship with Park County,” council president Diane Ballard said after Bowman’s presentation Aug. 2.
(Zac Taylor contributed to this report)
