Dunham named CEO of Sunlight Federal Credit Union
The board of directors of Sunlight Federal Credit Union has selected Julie Dunham as its chief executive officer.
Dunham began her career at Sunlight as a teller in its Worland office. After moving to Cody, she took on roles ranging from teller to collections officer, before transitioning back to Worland as office manager.
In 2019, she was offered the positions of chief operating officer and human resources director for all four Sunlight locations in Cody, Powell, Sheridan and Worland.
In the summer of 2022, Sunlight’s CEO Steve Pearson retired, and after a six-month interview process, Dunham was given the opportunity to continue to help Sunlight and its members as the new CEO.
In a Nov. 29 press release, the company said Dunham “has the utmost respect for each and every Sunlight member, appreciates the trust they have placed in her and she looks forward to serving the Sunlight communities for a very long time.”
Ohio sanitation company acquires Cody business
Ohio-based sanitation company Porta Kleen has acquired Cody’s Special Operations Group Inc.
Special Operations Group, now doing business as Porta Kleen, was established in 1975, and has worked with federal, state and local governments to set the standard in mobile sleeping services for natural disaster response and recovery.
The acquisition of Special Operations Group includes not only the Cody business, but additional facilities in Corona and Orland, Calif. The acquisition’s assets provide Porta Kleen an opportunity to diversify and expand its reach further into disaster relief and event services, said Porta Kleen President Adam Black.
“This merging of two organizations that have a long history of exceptional service will greatly benefit everyone involved,” he said. “This was truly a team effort.”
Porta Kleen Division Manager Bill Sheridan of Cody said the acquisition will create new opportunities for skilled labor jobs in the greater Cody area in fabrication, welding, equipment maintenance and new tooling design services.
