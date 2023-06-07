Amidst a wave of excitement from the faithful –- and skepticism and concern from potential neighbors -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a community outreach regarding the proposed Cody Temple on June 6.
Doug Andersen, LDS director of media relations from Salt Lake City, said he saw incredible value in the conversations that happened during Tuesday’s open house.
“There’s something to be said for sitting down face-to-face, looking somebody in the eye, listening to their honest and sincere questions, and saying, ‘Wow, I hadn’t thought about that’ or ‘That makes sense to us’ or ‘We should think about that’ or ‘Let’s try that,’” Andersen said.
The hundreds of attendees at the open house were greeted by an overwhelmingly positive message from Andersen –- one that emphasized the important role the temple would fill for both LDS members and the Cody community as a whole.
“The temple is the ultimate in worship when it comes to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Andersen said. “What we do, who we are, how we act and how we speak comes from what we’re taught in that sacred space … What’s taught in there informs what we do outside of there. So if people really thought through what we’re doing and why we’re doing it, they would think we need more sacred spaces like this, not fewer.”
In light of community concerns about the proposed 13,467 square-foot building, Andersen’s message was also one of cooperation, communication and compromise.
“We don’t want to do anything that will be an eyesore,” Andersen said. “We don’t want to build anything that makes people go, ‘That’s not Cody.’ We want something that will be a positive contribution to this community. And that means (listening to) more voices …This means all of us collectively -– even those of us who are not of our faith –- figuring out what’s best for this particular community.”
Those opposed to the temple’s proposed location on Skyline Drive –- which is zoned rural residential -- have raised concerns about impacts on traffic, lighting and views as well as incompatibility with the city’s master plan. Andersen said he was grateful for these concerns and those who have expressed them.
“Really and truly, I’m glad they care about their community,” he said of those concerned about the temple. “It would be worse if they said, ‘I don’t care. Build whatever you want.’ For them to say, ‘I care about this beautiful (city)’ … that’s great because it shows they care about Cody.”
Andersen said all of the community’s concerns would be worked out during the city planning and zoning hearing at 6 p.m. on June 15 in the Cody Auditorium.
He said the church was willing to find a solution that made both the church and the community happy, and that the church would abide by any decisions made by the planning and zoning board.
The church’s application includes a special exemption request that would allow the church to exceed the 30-foot height limit of the zoning district for the temple spire. Andersen said the spire was a key and symbolic part of the building.
“It points to heaven,” he said. “The hope would be that it is something outside of ourselves -- it’s not of or about us. It’s pointing us to God. Since we’re all God’s children, that should be a good thing. But that doesn’t mean that we want something that’s hugely out of character (with the community) or doesn’t fit with the building. Those are design features that are certainly negotiable.”
Matt Burke, senior construction project manager for the church, said compatibility with the community was a key factor taken into design of the temple. He said that church officials spent over a year studying Cody architecture and the community as a whole before submitting a design.
Andersen said there is still much information to be released about the proposed temple –- with even the LDS faithful still learning details about the proposed space. But whatever comes next, he said he was hopeful both supporters and opponents of the project could find a common ground and work together.
“It doesn’t mean that we’re going to agree,” Andersen said. “It means that we’re going to work together as a community. Every voice matters –- not this one or that one, but all of them.”
The temple would serve the residents of multiple stakes, including the Cody one, which includes 3,749 members in Cody, Powell, Burlington, Meeteetse and Otto, according to previous Cody Enterprise reporting. It would also likely serve the Lovell stake — comprising 2,435 members in Byron, Cowley and Lovell — and the Worland stake — comprising 2,076 members in Thermopolis, Ten Sleep, Worland, Basin and Greybull.
Mr. Andersen of the LDS, seriously, we don't want the Temple and since eye contact is so important to you, I know that many looked you in the eye and told you that. Build it in, hmm, say, Lovell!?
