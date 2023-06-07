06012023-Temple-SD1.jpg
Doug Andersen, Director of Media Relations for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, interacts with a Cody resident during the church's open house on the new Cody Temple on June 6, 2023.

 Stephen Dow

Amidst a wave of excitement from the faithful –- and skepticism and concern from potential neighbors --  The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a community outreach regarding the proposed Cody Temple on June 6.

Nance Woods

Mr. Andersen of the LDS, seriously, we don't want the Temple and since eye contact is so important to you, I know that many looked you in the eye and told you that. Build it in, hmm, say, Lovell!?

