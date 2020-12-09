There will be no general admission for Cody’s winter sports at the start of the season.
With the surge in COVID-19 cases throughout Wyoming in the last month, the Wyoming High School Activities Association has instituted stricter rules for the upcoming season.
“It is what it is for now,” Cody activities director Tony Hult said. “Things may loosen up as we go, but we don’t know, so this is our plan for now.”
Because there is a 100-person limit at events, athletes will be given tickets for each contest, but there will be no general admission.
Hult said things will be reevaluated after the holiday break, however, the limits will be in place for the Cody-Powell basketball games on Dec. 17.
“We have many people who have been great fans and may be planning to come to the Cody-Powell game and we need them to know they won’t be able to right now,” he said.
For people who are allowed into the contests, changes include:
•Spectators are required to wear masks at all times while in the building.
• No waivers or medical exemptions will be accepted.
• Spectators will not be allowed in team areas.
• No concessions will be available.
• No food or drink of any kind will be allowed in the gym.
• Spectators will leave venue immediately following a contest.
• No congregating in building before, during or after the contest.
Hult said all contests in Sweitzer gymnasium will be streamed at no cost on the NFHS Network.
