After years of deliberations and a bench trial only one week away, a not-guilty plea by reason of mental illness is now in the works for Kenneth “Val” Geissler.
The exact terms of the plea have not yet been determined and it will be up to District Court Judge Bill Simpson to approve what treatment Geissler will receive.
For more than a year, the defense and the prosecution had been disputing the topic of Geissler’s mental state at the time he allegedly solicited prostitution and engaged unlawful contact without bodily injury with a female minor.
Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said there was only one small nuance separating from his argument and that of Geissler’s attorney Tim Blatt, and they both agree Geissler is now mentally ill.
The defense argued mental illness could be blamed for the actions the 80-year-old took in 2018. Geissler is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution in exchange for payments on a vehicle. The minor said she started receiving letters after she was loaned a $4,000 car from Geissler in July 2018, with $200 monthly payments. She said he attempted to negotiate sex with her in exchange for payments on the vehicle. The affidavit went on to say Geissler hand-delivered the letters to the minor and promised her millions of dollars in his will if she became a prostitute.
Hatfield said the state was going to try and show Geissler had been initiating acts like these over his entire lifetime, so it could not be effectively proven his current mental illness was the cause of his recent action. However, he relented last week and said it would have been difficult to prove this argument beyond a reasonable doubt.
Now, Blatt will take input from medical experts on their recommended treatment for Geissler, who was found with a black mass on his brain during medical examinations.
The sentencing hearing will be held in about a month.
