Cody Regional Health is turning an entire wing of the hospital into a COVID-19 ward as case numbers and hospitalizations have spiked in recent weeks.
Hospital spokesperson Ashley Trudo said the move was do to a significant increase in COVID patients at the walk-in clinic, emergency department and acute care critical care units.
The COVID treatment ward, which had been up previously for an extended period until cases dropped off late in the winter, holds eight single occupancy beds, with the capability to convert the rooms into double occupancy for a total of 16 beds with an additional three ICU beds.
The COVID wing is currently at full capacity with all eight single beds in use. Trudo said it’s taxing health care staff, as the hospital is also short staffed and COVID-19 patients require more staffing than most other patients.
As of Tuesday afternoon there were 57 active cases of the virus in Park County, with 20 new cases reported in the last day.
It’s the most cases since the surge in January.
Trudo said CRH is working closely with the county and state health officials to follow hospital policies and guidelines from The Wyoming Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Treating providers are using the most up-to-date recommendations from the national institutes of health and infectious disease society of America to provide the best care to our community members who fall ill,” she said.
CRH Administration is limiting visitors to one per patient between the hours of 2-6 p.m. at this time, and will return patient visitation in a limited format for non-COVID ACU patients and OB patients after COVID numbers decline.
In order to preserve Personal Protective Equipment, Cody Regional Health’s Walk-in Clinic team, located within Cathcart Health Center, is asking patients with respiratory related issues to use the walk-in clinic during the first two hours of opening, Monday-Friday, 8-10 a.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 9-11:30 a.m.
No appointment is needed to come to the walk-in clinic and patients will not be turned away.
Respiratory Clinic Symptoms include:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
• Diarrhea
• Loss of taste/sense of smell
• Nausea-vomiting
• Sore throat
The Respiratory Clinic will not be offering testing for those without symptoms at this site.
Patients experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, palpitations or other more serious symptoms should go to the closest ER or call 911.
For further questions about COVID-19 testing, visit codyregionalhealth.org or visit CDC.gov.
If there is a suspected case of COVID-19 and the person is not sick enough to be hospitalized, people will be sent home to self-isolate. If they have family living with them they will also be asked to self-isolate. Cody Regional Health and Park County Public Health will be working together to monitor each case.
“Cody Regional Health has the best protocols in place to prevent and protect our patients from COVID-19. We have a tested plan in place and will continue to monitor this situation closely,” said Keith Ungrund, Chief Clinical Officer at Cody Regional Health.
Vaccines
Last week, Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin posted about the effectiveness of vaccines.
He said that between May 1 and Aug. 6, five of 372 (1.3%) COVID-19 cases have been second infections. Of the 372 cases, 14% described themselves as mask wearers at work. Eight of those 373 (2.2%) were fully vaccinated, with two hospitalizations and one death. Age range of the breakthrough infections was 18-82 with an average of 56.5. There have been no deaths attributed to the vaccine, he said, citing the Wyoming Department of Health database.
“This means that if you have been vaccinated in Park County, you have a 0.018% chance of being hospitalized with COVID-19 and a 0.009% chance of dying of COVID-19,” he said.
The overall risk of death once you get COVID-19 is 1.7% nationwide, 1.2% in Wyoming, and 1.1% in Park County).
To date in Park County, your risk of being injured by or dying due to the vaccine is so small that it can’t be calculated,” he said. “Of course, these risks are less significant if you are younger and more significant if you are older.”
