More of Park County’s residents are going back to work.
The county’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.4-4% in March. That occurred even with the labor force growing by nearly 100 people from February.
There were 14,745 county residents in the workforce in March, with 14,162 employed. That labor force number is actually lower than March of 2021.
The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported recently that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.6% in February to 3.4% in March. Wyoming’s unemployment rate is slightly lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.6% and much lower than its March 2021 level of 5.0%. From February to March, seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents increased by 796 individuals (0.3%) as people returned to work.
From February to March, most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and fell slightly. The largest decreases occurred in Platte County (down from 3.8% to 3.3%) and Big Horn County (down from 5.0% to 4.5%).
From March 2021 to March 2022, unemployment rates fell in every county. Unemployment rates were unusually high during much of 2021 because of the pandemic. The largest decreases were found in Natrona (down from 7.5% to 4.7%), Sublette (down from 7.1% to 4.6%), Converse (down from 6.0% to 3.5%), Uinta (down from 6.0% to 3.9%), and Campbell (down from 6.2% to 4.1%) counties.
Teton County had the lowest unemployment rate in March at 2.3%. It was followed by Niobrara County at 2.6% and Goshen County at 2.8%. The highest unemployment rates were found in Natrona County at 4.7% and Sublette County and Sweetwater County, each at 4.6%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 270,300 in March 2021 to 278,500 in March 2022, an increase of 8,200 jobs (3.0%). Employment was lower than normal in March 2021 because of economic disruptions related to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.