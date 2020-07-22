The Cody Chamber is providing an extra visual aid so customers know which businesses are following current health orders.
“Committed to being open and safe” window clings are now available to businesses committing to adhering to the public health orders. The stickers are designed to be placed on the front door or window of a business.
“It’s just on the honor system,” said Tina Hoebelheinrich, executive director of the Cody chamber of commerce. “It’s their way of communicating to patrons at the front door, that we are following the public health guidance.”
The free stickers are available for pick up at the chamber office and at City Hall. Also available at the chamber are Shop Smart-Shop Safe stickers, first distributed by the Wyoming Business Council earlier in the spring, for a similar purpose.
“The hope is everyone would want to participate and make their visitors feel safe,” Hoebelheinrich said. “The feedback we’ve gotten on this is they think it’s great.”
The open and safe stickers were developed in partnership with the Wyoming Business Federation, which created a list of guidelines for businesses to take.
Guidelines include screening employees’ temperatures, wearing face masks, staggering employee breaks and shift crews, repeated sanitizing and wiping, and weekly deep cleaning.
“We really just adopted it in our branding for this piece so folks really know it’s the Cody chamber, not Public Health or anybody else,” Hoebelheinrich said.
Businesses as well as members of the general public are encouraged to pick up and use the stickers.
“We think safety for one of us is good for all of us,” Hoebelheinrich said. “We want visitors to feel as safe as possible in our community as a whole.”
Gradient Mountain Sports, run by Andy Quick, has a Shop Smart-Shop Safe sticker placed on the front door of his business.
Quick has his staff wearing masks in all interactions with customers, sanitizing all surfaces and traveling in separate shuttles from customers when running guided trips if it is possible.
“We’re trying to eliminate or reduce contact,” he said. “If we want to continue to stay open it seems like the necessary precaution.
“If we want freedoms, these are simply the responsibilities we have to take.”
Hoebelheinrich said she wants to provide suggestions for businesses on how to get into compliance.
Quick said he has received some negative feedback for taking these precautions, but also some expressions of gratitude.
Pinnacle Bank has also been following health orders as well, providing its customers hand sanitizer, posting signage encouraging social distancing and sanitizing surfaces.
“It’s just to keep people healthy and safe and not get anyone with underlying conditions to interact with someone who has COVID-19,” said Dusty Schutzman, Cody market president for Pinnacle. “They might struggle to live if they get it.”
Hoebelheinrich said she has heard of a few local businesses not following health order guidance. Park County Public Health staff said it will not pursue legal action against any business that takes this path.
The chamber has also received 200,000 disposable masks from the Wyoming office of tourism which are available to local businesses. Businesses interested in receiving the masks must make an appointment with the chamber at (307) 587-2777.
The current state health orders have been in place since June 15.
Cody and Park County have been far less impacted by COVID-19 than the rest of the country, and Hoebelheinrich said she has spoken with tourists who were motivated to vacation here for that very reason. She also surmises this has contributed to the recent spike in real estate sales.
The chamber has information regarding the health order updates on its resource page at codychamber.org/resources/, with many different links to business and general-related COVID-19 information provided.
