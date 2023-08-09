A Cody woman was charged July 27 with seven drug charges, ranging from delivery to possession, after she was arrested by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation when agents found methamphetamine, fentanyl laced oxycodone, Valium pills, marijuana and Gabapentin concealed inside her vehicle.

