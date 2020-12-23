Seventeen-year-old Jacob Small had a problem. School wasn’t for him. But he knew the only way to get a start with the rest of his life was to have something that showed he completed his basic education. Even with his education, he wasn’t sure what he could do.
He fell behind in courses. He could stay in school longer – the opposite of what he wanted to do – or try to get a GED on his time and own dime. That wasn’t an option.
With a little help, he found the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy.
At the academy in Guernsey, Small could take classes, get stronger and there was no way he could skip. That made all the difference.
“It was definitely a big change, positive change in my life,” Small said. “I don’t regret a single bit of it.”
More than 800 graduates of the National Guard-run program have gotten their GEDs, diplomas or other high school-equivalency certifications since it began in 2005, nearly 65% of the total program graduates. Now, the academy is on the chopping block as Wyoming faces massive revenue shortfalls from the declining revenue from the state’s mineral wealth.
Gov. Mark Gordon proposed cutting the program as a way to ease some of the financial strain the state is facing, but unlike other state programs, the academy gets the majority of its money from the federal government. Some 70% of the funding comes from Washington, with the remaining 30%, about $1.2 million per year, coming from the state.
“It’s not about judgment against WCCA,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, adjutant general of the Wyoming National Guard. “The people there do great things. They give their heart and soul. It’s just simply not enough resources to go around. It’s not easy. It’s not something anybody likes to do.”
Porter, who also heads the Wyoming Military Department, recommended the governor cut the academy because it isn’t part of the central mission of the Wyoming Guard and it isn’t required by statute the way some other functions of the Department are, like maintaining veterans cemeteries. Porter wants to ensure the Wyoming Guard can fulfill its mission to serve both state and national needs when the time arises. He said there were roughly 38 Guard members serving in emergency medical roles in response to the coronavirus.
But proponents of the program say it would cost more in the long-term to cut the program than save it. Don Shreve, a public relations specialist with the academy based in the Cody area, said having a place for at-risk students to get their education helps keep them out of jail, a major cost-savings.
“I think each kid that goes through our program costs us about $17,000,” Shreve said. “The State of Wyoming is responsible for 30% of that. What does it cost to put up a person in Rawlins [in the state prison] for a year? It’s gotta be more than 5,500 bucks.”
Finding purpose
Sean Spearing was listless. The Powell native was failing college courses and couldn’t be bothered to help his father mend fences. He needed a change. He wanted to find a purpose.
He says WCCA gave that to him.
“Had I not gone through the academy, I think I would be living at home with my parents, pretty much mooching off my parents or working part-time at a job doing the minimal amount needed,” he said.
That changed when he arrived at Camp Guernsey. The cadets are given a handbook when they arrive outlining the rules, and the rewards, of the academy. It includes a list of awards the cadets can earn. Spearing decided he wanted to get all of them. So he did.
“From what I’ve heard, I’m the most decorated cadet to ever graduate,” he said.
WCCA gave him a purpose, a drive to reach for more. It helped him, and his fellow cadets, kick bad habits, be they drugs or alcohol, general delinquency, or in Spearing’s case, apathy. That new purpose let him smile through the push-ups.
“Some of the other cadets asked me how I did it,” Spearing said of his omnipresent grin. “I think it was just because I accepted this as a door to walk through, to continue forward on hopefully the right path in my life, and I was ready.”
That was four years ago. Spearing, 21, now works in the oil industry in Montana.
“One of the slogans of the academy is, ‘Courage to Change,’” he said. “I think if you have the courage to change, the program can help you do that, but initially, it starts with you.”
One of the key differences between challenge academies and other programs for at-risk youth is the heavy focus on preparing for the next step and following up with the cadets after they graduate.
While at the academy, cadets take courses on resume writing and portfolio-building, while also building a plan for their future. Once they graduate, they’re paired with a community mentor who checks in to see if they’re still on track.
“The mentor program really impacts the success of the kiddo after they graduate,” Shreve said. “No other program offers a mentor like that.”
Small lives in Billings now. He’s preparing to take the High School Equivalency Test, an opportunity robbed from him by the coronavirus pandemic.
He doesn’t know what the future will look like yet. He’s thought about enlisting in the military and wants to take courses to operate heavy equipment.
“I don’t know exactly what I’m doing yet,” Small said, “but because of this place, I know there’s a lot I can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.