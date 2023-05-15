More than 1,000 gallons of fertilizer, herbicide fall into water after crash
GILLETTE (WNE) — A crash ended with about 1,400 gallons of liquid herbicide and fertilizer leaking into water May 8.
A 21-year-old man was driving a truck and trailer owned by TruGreen at about 6 p.m. when he allegedly missed the speed limit change near the intersection of Garner Lake Road and Highway 59. The man came to the intersection at about 65 mph and tried to brake but was driving too fast.
He tried to turn quickly onto Highway 59 and the trailer that was loaded with a tank of herbicide and fertilizer slid out and pulled the truck sideways into the ditch that leads to the waterway at the location, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
The trailer partially rolled on its side and the fertilizer tank broke open, spilling about 1,000 gallons. The herbicide tank flew out of the trailer and spilled 400 gallons into the water. Other containers of herbicide, pesticide and fertilizer also flew out of the truck.
Reynolds said hazmat responded but couldn’t contain the spill since it had soaked into the ground and ran into the water. Since the chemicals were water-soluble, there was no way to collect them and a Campbell County Fire Department battalion chief told deputies the Department of Environmental Quality would be notified of the spill.
Firefighters stopped the other containers from leaking more and remained at the scene until about 10 p.m., according to the fire department press release.
The man was ticketed for speeding 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, running a stop sign and not wearing a seat belt.
Cheese slices found on multiple cars in Gillette
GILLETTE (WNE) — Gillette police investigated and found multiple instances of cheese slices left on vehicles parked outside of homes May 9.
The first report came in from a 27-year-old woman who said her vehicle in the 1500 block of Ohara Drive had cheese slices on it. There was no damage from the cheese, and it’s unclear what kind of cheese they were.
Several other neighbors found similar cheese placements on their cars, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
While investigating that report, an officer found a 2008 Chevy in the 1400 block of Oshannon Drive, which is off of Ohara Drive and had cheese slices on its windows and doors.
A 2011 Toyota and a red 1994 Cadillac were found with cheese slices on their windows and doors in the 1300 block of Henry Drive that same afternoon.
There was minimal if any damage to the vehicles, and the investigation continues.
A similar incident was reported in February 2022, when a man found cheese all over his Honda in the 3000 block of Harder Drive. At that time, temperatures were well below zero, making cleanup more difficult.
Missing girls from Alpine found safe in Georgia
AFTON (WNE) — Two girls from Alpine who were reported missing in February have been found safe in Georgia.
Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said 8-year-old Tamzen Walsh and 12-year-old Lilyana Walsh were found Sunday, May 7. The girls were with their mother, Stephanie. They were reported missing by their father after Stephanie left with the children and no contact had been made for months.
“The children are currently with a family friend,” stated Johnson. “Their dad is on his way to pick them up. Stephanie has been charged with a misdemeanor reckless conduct charge by the local agency.”
Sheriff Johnson said the girls were located after Stephanie, who reportedly suffers from various mental health concerns, was “seen walking around” and someone “called in on her.” When police ran her info, she was flagged with the alerts that had been entered on her and the children.
Sheriff Johnson said the case will now become a civil case and will no longer be investigated by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Ikon meme account fires up Jackson Hole Mountain Resort rumor
JACKSON (WNE) — Minutes after a meme account broadcast a rumor, text threads about changes in Jackson Hole Mountain Resort ownership had started and three reporters had called to ask: Did it sell?
The resort president says no.
“Very credible rumors are circulating that JHMR sold within the past 24hrs,” read the Instagram story from the anonymously run account @Ikonoftheday, posted at 1:30 p.m. May 10. “And no, I’m not joking with ya’ll.”
The account, with 6,670 followers, pokes fun at Ikon pass holders and has taken swipes at the resort for serious topics like the local housing crisis.
While the Jackson Hole Daily wasn’t able to confirm the source, the buzz got the attention of people at the top.
Resort President Mary Kate Buckley relayed a message in a text to the Daily: “This year we at JHMR celebrated 31 years of Kemmerer ownership and confirm that we have not been sold and look forward to their continued stewardship/investment in our resort and our people,” she wrote.
Jackson Hole News&Guide editors estimate that the newspaper gets tips that one of Teton County’s three ski resorts has sold about every 18 months.
Onlookers on both sides of the Tetons have wondered for years if any of the area’s resorts will sell to Alterra Mountain Company or Vail Resorts, two of the largest resort-owning ski companies in the country.
BLM updates wild horse management in southern Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — On May 9, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office issued a Record of Decision and approved Resource Management Plan Amendment for wild horse management within the Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices.
The amended plan resolves ongoing wild horse management conflicts between private and public land sections within the checkerboard land pattern, according to a news release.
The BLM prepared the amendment according to the terms of a 2013 consent decree with the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which required BLM to analyze certain wild horse management options as part of a new planning process.The approved plan amendment removes all checkerboard land from three Herd Management Areas.
As a result of this action, two of those Herd Management Areas will revert to Herd Area status and will be managed for zero wild horses.
The third will continue to be managed as a Herd Management Area with the checkerboard lands removed.
Appropriate Management Levels under this plan amendment would be 464 to 836 wild horses, a roughly 60% decrease from previous AMLs of 1,481 to 2,065. Population management tools will be used to help manage wild horse populations and reduce the frequency of gathers.
The planning area for this Resource Management Plan Amendment includes the Herd Management Areas within the BLM Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices that contain checkerboard land and that are associated with the 2013 consent decree.
Specifically, this includes the Adobe Town, Great Divide Basin, Salt Wells Creek and White Mountain Herd Management Areas, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.