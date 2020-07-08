If ash trees haven’t leafed out by now, Cody arborist Aaron Danforth has no hope for their survival.
Honey locusts, however, will most likely recover from a recent honey locust bug infestation, he said.
“The two trees we’ve seen with the most issues this spring are ash and honey locusts,” he said.
Honey locust hope
Danforth said the honey locust bug defoliates trees, but the damage is short-term.
“Unless the population is really high,” he said. “That is when it can do damage.”
Often the infestation accompanies other problems.
“If a tree is looking a little sad, but it’s not significantly defoliated, it’ll probably tolerate that damage,” Danforth said. “You’ll likely see them leafing out. We’re starting to see buds on some and they will likely have a full canopy by mid to late July.
He recommends spraying only trees with significant defoliation.
“If it’s pretty minor damage, they probably don’t need to be sprayed,” he said. “They will mostly be all right.”
Extra watering through the summer and winter will help increase their vigor, and also help fight off bugs and infections, Danforth said.
The honey locust bug is a one-generation-per-year threat. It won’t have second generation, Danforth said.
Ash tree demise
Danforth said the ash trees in Cody – perhaps 10-15% – seem to have suffered from winter damage.
“There was a nasty freeze in October,” he said of a time early in the month when the temperature suddenly dropped from mildly warm to below freezing.
“That’s when we tend to see damage,” he said. “It’s not necessarily how cold it is, but it’s that big fluctuation when trees are not in dormancy.”
Ash trees without any signs of budding by now are unlikely to survive, and those with growth sprouting from the trunk probably won’t produce leaves anywhere else, he said.
“It’s pretty much guaranteed to be a goner,” he said.
Dead ash are not everywhere, though.
“I’m seeing some areas where they all look fine, and others that are hit really hard,” he said.
Ash borer threat
Ash are the most commonly planted street trees in North America.
Danforth, a certified arborist through the International Society of Arboriculture, shared dim news for the prevalent ash.
He said an unidentified fungus has been attaching to the ash in the area over the past few years, and there’s an insect that tends to attack the tips.
But a most serious threat is the emerald ash borer. The devastating pest has already destroyed hundreds of millions of ash trees in at least 35 states.
“The bug is definitely a significant issue coming down the pike,” Danforth said.
Cody will likely lose a significant number of trees once the infestation hits.
“As sad as it was to lose all those (ash) trees, it might have given us a jump start taking some trees down,” he said. ... “That bug has about an 80% mortality rate.”
Ash trees lost over the past winter due to Mother Nature will become a hazard at some point if not removed, Danforth said.
“But most will probably not become a serious hazard until next spring,” he said. “Trees that die by the borer become brittle right away and become dangerous quickly.”
Treatment
There is an effective insecticide, but only if the tree is treated systemically by drenching the soil so it’s taken up through the roots or by direct injection into the trunk.
“It has to be done prior to the tree being infected,” Danforth said. “It needs to be redone every couple of years.”
The expensive fix could be effective for individual trees.
“But if you tried to treat every single tree, it’s not only cost-prohibitive, but it would likely see resistance in everything,” he said.
Once the threat is identified in Wyoming, Danforth said it’s probably worth treating ash trees that are healthy, in a good location and have a nice structure.
If the tree’s had issues in the past or is growing into power lines or is likely to fail at some point anyway – “That’s probably not a tree (worth) trying to save,” he said.
Danforth said it’s hard to say when the bug will arrive in northern Wyoming.
“It’s never more than a firewood load away,” he said.
The ash borer was discovered in Boulder, Colo., in 2013, and the insect was likely there five years before it was identified, Danforth said.
The City of Powell is proactively trying to watch out for it by sampling trees now, he said.
“It’s definitely a problem. It’s going to be pretty nasty,” Danforth said. “We’re going to lose a lot of trees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.