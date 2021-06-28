The Park County commissioners at their Wednesday meeting will be discussing a possible fire ban that would run through the Fourth of July weekend and possibly beyond.
This ban would include the shooting off of fireworks within the county. Cody and Powell already ban the shooting of most fireworks in city limits.
These restrictions would come in response to the unseasonably dry conditions in the county and statewide. Although there was some precipitation last weekend, temperatures are forecasted to approach 90 degrees throughout the week.
“It’s really dry,” Park County Commissioner Scott Mangold said.
The human-started Robertson Draw Fire north of Clark that started in mid-June is now burning at nearly 30,000 acres.
Commissioner Chairman Lee Livingston is organizing the discussion that will take place regarding the possible resolution for the commissioners’ 10 a.m. Wednesday special meeting. He said the restrictions would be based on the advice of Jerry Parker, Park County Fire District No. 2 administrator.
“It’s because of the conditions, all of the fuels are in critical stages right now,” Parker said. “If they do go into effect we will allow the public display (in Cody).”
He said they’ve had discussions with BLM, which will have fire engines on hand during the July 4 show. Parker said BLM will also likely be adopting fire restrictions in the next few days.
Eight Wyoming counties are already under Stage 1 restrictions.
It would be the first time since 2016 a fire restriction has gone into effect locally, although Fire Marshall Sam Wilde said that ban didn’t go into effect until July 5.
Currently, a Stage 1 fire restriction is in place for the Shoshone National Forest, a restriction that went into effect last Friday.
This ban includes all fires outside of designated campsites, smoking cigarettes unless in a contained structure or developed recreation site, and fireworks, and only allows for restricted uses of welding torches and chainsaws.
Similar restrictions went into effect on BLM land in Campbell and Johnson counties earlier this month.
Livingston said the proposed restriction would include all private fireworks.
“I don’t want to ban fireworks, I love fireworks,” Mangold said.
Agricultural burns would be exempt from the restriction.
Violation of the stage 1 fire restrictions in the Shoshone is considered a class B misdemeanor, with up to $5,000 in fines for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of up to six months, or both. Anyone negligently or willfully starting a wildland fire could also be held responsible for the costs of that fire.
In the City of Cody, failure to comply with burning regulations carries an up to $750 fine.
To watch the commissioners’ meeting live, visit youtube.com/channel/UCxZU-S8GpPDATuYPguY_dDg?.
(Zac Taylor contributed to this report)
