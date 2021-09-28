Thanks to help from National Guard soldiers and Park County Public Health, Cody Regional Health is offering free COVID testing Monday and Thursday afternoons.
Testing, which opens Thursday, is by appointment only, 1-5 p.m. To make an appointment, call (307) 578.2425.
In a post announcing the new testing, the hospital said test results will be available at the time of the visit (15 minutes). Park County Public Health will contact people who test positive with instructions.
These tests are not accepted for airline travel or for students needing to return to school.
Last week, interim superintendent Tim Foley told Cody School Board trustees, after announcing the school had received hundreds of highly accurate tests, that unless the hospital offered tests at the same level of accuracy, schools would default to requiring their tests.
People experiencing chest pain or shortness of breath, should go to the nearest emergency department or call 911.
