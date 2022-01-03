The Park County Fire District No. 2 fire marshal is working to catch up after suspending fire inspection for about a year due to the pandemic.
Sam Wilde said that, with help from administrator Jerry Parker and district trainer Rick Fleming, they were able to perform roughly 80 inspections in the last month.
“That’s a pretty full boat,” he said. “It’s never-ending and we stay pretty busy trying to get caught up, but right now we’re sitting good.”
Wilde said there haven’t been any issues in particular that have popped up, besides general reminders to avoid common code violations. He said one problem that occurred due to businesses being locked down during some periods was that some doors were locked that, as per fire regulations, should’ve remained unlocked during business hours.
Carbon monoxide
Winter is the time of the year when issues with carbon monoxide are most likely to occur due to the cold weather and the need to use heaters more often, Wilde said.
The issue is most concerning with forced-air natural gas and propane heating units, as they can leak the highest quantities of the potentially deadly gas.
On top of that, people in the winter are closing up their houses tight and therefore not allowing ventilation needed to release those gasses quickly in the event of a leak.
Therefore, Wilde said it’s a good time to ensure houses have carbon monoxide detectors and they are properly powered to detect any leaks.
Safety tips
Often called the invisible killer, carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless, colorless gas created when fuels (such as gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, oil and methane) burn incompletely. In the home, heating and cooking equipment that burn fuel can be sources of carbon monoxide.
• Install CO alarms in a central location outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home and in other locations where required by applicable laws, codes or standards. For the best protection, interconnect all CO alarms throughout the home so when one sounds, they all sound.
• Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for placement and mounting height.
• Choose a CO alarm that is listed by a qualified testing laboratory.
• Call the local fire department’s non-emergency number to find out what number to call if the CO alarm sounds.
• Test CO alarms at least once a month and replace them according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
• Check for low batteries if the audible trouble signal sounds. If the battery is low, replace it. If it still sounds, call the fire department.
• Immediately move to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door if the CO alarm sounds. Make sure everyone inside the home is accounted for. Call for help from a fresh air location and stay there until emergency personnel declare that it is safe to re-enter the home.
• Do not run a vehicle or other fueled engine or motor indoors, even if garage doors are open. If a vehicle needs warming, remove it from the garage immediately after starting it. Make sure the exhaust pipe of a running vehicle is not covered with snow.
• Make sure vents for the dryer, furnace stove, and fireplace are clear of snow build-up during and after snowstorms.
• Use generators in a well-ventilated location outdoors away from windows, doors and vent openings.
• Only use gas or charcoal grills outside, as they can produce CO.
