A suit filed against Park County in Wyoming District Court over three years ago has finally been resolved. Judge Ben Kirven of the Fourth Judicial District has partially granted a request of summary judgment from two companies in a zoning dispute.
Among other things, the judgment will allow the companies to industrially zone their 163.89 acres, located off of WYO 295.
The case involves property that was sold to RMCC Inc. at public auction in 2018. The property is to be used for an information-sensitive magnet manufacturing facility.
The land was not zoned upon transfer of the property to RMCC, so the company -- along with Inductance Energy Corporation Real Estate Holdings LLC -- worked with the county planning and zoning commission and the county commissioners to establish a zoning designation for the property.
The businesses expressed support for an industrial zoning for the property, while the planning and zoning commission recommended a general rural 35-acre zoning.
At the conclusion of a March 19, 2019, public hearing, the county commissioners voted 3-1 to zone the property industrial as requested by the companies.
However, the resolution approved at that meeting –- Resolution 2019-10 –- was never signed by the commissioners.
County Planner Joy Hill emailed the commissioners on March 26, 2019, reporting that the resolution was written, but recommended the board not sign it. She expressed concerns about the county having less control of what happens to the land once the companies eventually sell it, according to previous Enterprise reporting.
On April 2, 2019, the commissioners reconvened, voted to rescind its adoption of industrial zoning for the property and designated it GR-35. They did this without holding a public hearing or publishing notice of the discussion.
A year later on Feb. 14, 2020, the companies filed suit asking for declaratory judgment on the commissioners’ zoning process for the property. IEC later filed a motion for summary judgment on March 27 of this year.
In its request for summary judgment, IEC asked for a declaration from the judge on three subjects.
The first question was whether Resolution 2019-10 was valid and enforceable despite never being signed. In his opinion, Kirven said he believed it was.
“The chairman (commissioner Dossie Overfield) was required to sign Resolution 2019-10 after it was adopted by a 3-1 vote, and the zoning map should have been amended and filed to reflect the action of the BOCC (Board of County Commissioners) approving the amendment,” the judge wrote.
The companies also asked the judge to determine whether “the steps taken ahead of the April public hearing, specifically notice and opportunity to be heard, were statutorily and procedurally deficient.” Again, Kirven believed this to be true.
“The material facts related to the April public hearing are not in dispute and demonstrate that plaintiff is entitled to a declaration that BOCC failed to provide adequate notice of the hearing and failed to allow a meaningful opportunity for plaintiff to be heard,” the judge said. “Thus summary judgment is appropriate.”
Lastly, the companies asked the judge to declare that the commissioners violated Wyoming’s Sunshine Laws by communicating through email with Hill about not signing Resolution 2019-10. This request was denied by the judge, who said the email conversation did not rise to the level of a meeting or action taken by the commissioners.
“A contrary finding would prevent any public officials from any discussion of their work outside the framework of a public meeting,” Kirven said.
In light of Kirven’s May 8 judgment, the county and the companies agreed to settle and resolve all the remaining claims between them, Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric told the commissioners on June 6.
Terms of the settlement include officially signing and recording Resolution 2019-10; not changing the industrial zoning classification of the property as part of upcoming changes to the county’s development standards and regulations; reinstating the special use permit that will allow the magnet manufacturing facility to operate on the property; and the county providing notice of any regulatory changes that could affect the ability of the companies to use the property for industrial purposes.
