Residents at Cody Regional Health’s Long Term Care Center now have the chance to see loved ones outdoors, due to new public health orders by the state.
Thanks to the work of volunteers and staff, those socially distanced outdoor visits may occur at an updated courtyard space with a garden.
“In recent weeks the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center has worked with volunteers to revamp the Long Term Care East courtyard to create a happy and beautiful space that the long term residents can enjoy,” director Brian Huso said.
Now they’ll have others to enjoy it with thanks to the new orders, announced last week.
“I know at least two instances where people have improved after seeing loved ones,” Gov. Mark Gordon said.
With recent Wyoming Department of Health updated guidance on allowing long term care facilities to permit in-person visitation outdoors under specific guidelines, Huso said the hospital facility will continue to follow all safety guidelines and make residents a top priority.
“This means social distancing of 6 feet must still be used, wearing facial masks and screening visitors for symptoms of respiratory illness,” he said.
Visitation does not apply to new admissions until after 14-day observation. CRH LTC will use either the garden space or the north dining room patio to allow for in-person visits to be as safe as possible. The guidance requires visits be in a designated outdoor space, limits visitors to two people at a time and requires screening of visitors for symptoms of respiratory illness.
A facility staff member trained in patient safety and infection control measures must remain with the resident at all times during the visit. Staff and residents must wear surgical face masks and visitors are required to wear face coverings.
Routine testing of staff and residents at Wyoming long-term care facilities is continuing, with a goal of eventually testing 100% of all staff and residents for COVID-19. State public health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said the state is encouraging facilities to mostly continue with the strict regulations deemed necessary to protect the most vulnerable population.
“At the same time we realize how hard it is to be kept apart,” she said. “This small change can be one of the signs of optimism I see in this pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.