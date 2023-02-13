The alleged Greybull drug dealer who was charged Jan. 3 with multiple drug charges following the death of a Cody man from a drug overdose, pleaded not guilty to all charges in Big Horn County District Court on Jan. 31.
After an investigation conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Cody Police Department, Anthony Michael Fuentes was implicated as the suspected source of the fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone on which the man overdosed.
During his arraignment in Big Horn County Circuit Court on Jan. 6, Fuentes was given a $75,000 cash-only bond.
After his case was transferred to Big Horn County District Court on Jan. 11, he was given a $100,000 cash-only bond.
During his arraignment in district court Jan. 31, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
A jury trial, which is expected to take at least five days, will be scheduled at a later date.
Upon conviction, Fuentes would face up to 81 years in prison and over $100,000 in fines, if he gets the maximum sentence and maximum fine for each of his five charges.
Fuentes allegedly committed these offenses on Jan. 3 following the death of a 25-year-old Cody man from a fentanyl overdose on Jan. 2.
After the overdose, DCI and CPD conducted an investigation.
“Fuentes was known to DCI and the local Sheriff’s Office to be involved in the obtainment and distribution of controlled substances, specifically fentanyl,” the affidavit said.
The investigation found that Fuentes was known as “Pop Tart” to the decedent, who was only identified by the initials “J.J.” in the affidavit.
Agents obtained J.J.’s cellphone after his death, and found the sole contact in the Signal App was “Pop Tart.”
Signal is an app providing encryption and auto-deletion of text messages, frequently used by drug distributors and drug users to avoid discovery by law enforcement, according to the affidavit.
Using PLX, a law enforcement resource and case tool, agents discovered the number listed under Pop Tart belonged to Fuentes, the affidavit said.
Going undercover as J.J., DCI Special Agent Jonathan Shane Reece texted Pop Tart to set up a drug deal.
Reece and Fuentes arranged for Reece to pick up two pills outside of Fuentes’ apartment in Greybull. Fuentes left the drugs on the driver’s seat of his 1996 Chevrolet pickup, which was parked in front of his apartment, the affidavit said.
When Fuentes arrived home from work that day, he was arrested for delivering a controlled substance.
After obtaining a search warrant for Fuentes’ residence and vehicles, agents found marijuana and multiple fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills, the affidavit said.
During his interview, “he admitted to selling the suspected fentanyl laced counterfeit oxycodone to the decent on multiple occasions,” the affidavit said.
He further admitted to selling the deceased two fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone tablets on Jan. 2 for $80, the affidavit said.
“This delivery occurred just hours prior to the decedent being discovered deceased from a suspected fentanyl overdose in Cody,” the affidavit said. “Fuentes admitted to using the Signal application to communicate with the decedent and acknowledged his alias as ‘Pop Tart.’”
Fuentes now faces further proceedings in Big Horn County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.