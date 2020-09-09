The Lone Star Fire in Yellowstone National Park has not been slowed by the colder, wetter weather over the last few days, now burning at 3,346 acres. Projected warm and dry weather along with freezing temperatures at night will kill off vegetation, which will fuel further growth to the flames.
Since Sunday the fire has grown by 1,846 acres.
For up-to-date information visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads.
