A blaze known as the Lone Star Fire burning 3 miles from Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park led to some closures Saturday that have still not lifted.
A lightning-ignited wildfire was reported 5:15 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles south of Old Faithful. As of Saturday evening, the fire was estimated at 300 acres and not burning towards Old Faithful.
Staff are implementing protection measures for the Old Faithful area in the event the fire moves in that direction and more firefighting resources have been requested, the Park said in a release.
The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful between Kepler Cascades and West Thumb closed temporarily on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. due to smoke. As of Sunday evening, the closure had increased north from Kepler Cascades to Old Faithful.
Visitors can now only access Old Faithful from the north.
Additional closures include Backcountry campsites OA1, OA2 and OA3, and Lone Star Geyser Trail.
Lightning activity has been heavy throughout the park this past week and fire danger is very high.
Campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.
