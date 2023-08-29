Mountaineering legend Rick Ridgeway, a 2008 recipient of National Geographic’s “Lifetime Achievement in Adventure” award, has enough stories to fill a library.
The outdoor adventurer, filmmaker, sustainability advocate and author has captured many of those stories in films and books, most recently the memoir Life Lived Wild: Adventures at the Edge of the Map.
On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Ridgeway stops at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West to discuss the book and his life of adventure. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with copies of Life Lived Wild (Patagonia, 2021) on sale in the lobby. At 7:30 p.m. Ridgeway will be introduced by Yellowstone Migrations photographer Joe Riis, who also joins in the discussion and Q & A after the talk. The evening concludes with a book signing, with Ridgeway signing Life Lived Wild, and Joe Riis signing copies of his book, Yellowstone Migrations.
The Center’s Points West Market also has copies of Life Lived Wild available for advanced purchase on-site and through its website, store.centerofthewest.org. This “Draper After Dark” event is hosted by the Center’s Draper Natural History Museum and takes the place of the September installment of the Draper’s Lunchtime Expedition lecture series.
In addition to Life Lived Wild, Ridgeway’s mountaineering classics include Seven Summits (Grand Central Publishing, 1988), The Shadow of Kilmanjaro (Holt, 1999) and The Big Open (National Geographic, 2005). A master storyteller, he recounts his experiences climbing high mountains, interacting with remote cultures, and “bearing witness to the majesty of the wild world.”
Conservation of the wild places he’s explored became a central passion and career path for Ridgeway, including 15 years at Patagonia, where he led the company’s leading-edge sustainability and conservation initiatives before his retirement from Patagonia in 2020. Many credit Ridgeway for defining an era of adventure and exploration, setting the bar for future generations.
“I find abiding satisfaction in knowing that whatever years I have remaining,” says Ridgeway, “I will use them to do what I can to safeguard what remains of the wild places of my cherished home planet.”
The event at the Center of the West is sponsored by Sunlight Sports, Sage Creek Ranch, the Nancy-Carroll Draper Charitable Foundation, and Patagonia.
