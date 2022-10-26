Treated water and raw water service fees and rates are on track to increase by 8%, becoming effective on Dec. 1 and showing up on subsequent utility bills.
The Cody City Council approved the first reading of the ordinance at its Oct. 18 meeting. It will have to pass two more readings before it officially goes into effect.
The increases will impact all utility accounts that are served with city water, public works director Phillip Bowman said. However, not all utility customers have raw water, as about 50% of the city is served by raw water.
“Some customers only have treated water service while others have both treated water and raw water service,” he said.
According to city code, the rate for treated water is based on the combination of meter size, the base charge (which is the fee assessed by the city for the operation and maintenance of the treated water storage and distribution system) and a Shoshone Municipal Pipeline charge.
With the city’s new ordinance, the base charge for treated water will increase from $14.05 to $15.15 per month for a 3/4 inch meter size, which is the standard residential service size. This represents a 7.83% increase, Bowman said during the council meeting.
The base charge for treated water for a 1 inch meter size will increase to $30.30 per month and to $60.60 for a 1 1/2 inch meter size. For a 2 inch meter size, the monthly charge will rise to $106.05, and for a 3 inch meter size, the monthly charge will increase to $242.40. A 4 inch meter size will have a monthly charge of $424.20 and a 6 inch meter size will have a $969.60 monthly charge.
The usage charge for treated water will increase from $2.81 to $3.03 per 1,000 gallons, representing a 7.83% increase.
For treated water from the city water crane and from fire hydrants, both will increase from $7.80 to $8.43 per 1,000 gallons, representing an 8.08% increase, according to the agenda item summary report.
For raw water, the annual fee and monthly installments will increase for the standard residential tap size as well. The annual fee will rise from $136 per year to $147 per year, which breaks down to $12.25 per month. It is an 8.09% increase.
Rates will increase for other raw water tap sizes as well. For a 1 inch tap size, the annual fee will increase to $220.50, which breaks down to a $18.38 monthly payment. The annual fee for a 1 1/4 inch tap size will increase to $367.50 or a $30.63 monthly payment. A 1 1/2 inch tap size will have an annual fee of $588 or a $49 monthly payment, while a 2 inch tap size will have an annual fee of $882 or a $73.50 monthly payment.
A 2 1/2 inch tap size will have an annual fee of $1,102.50 or a $91.88 monthly payment, while a 3 inch tap size will have a $1,323 annual fee with a $110.25 monthly payment. A 4 inch tap size will have an annual fee of $1,837.50 or a $153.13 monthly payment.
The raw water annual fee and monthly installments for townhouse units will increase, with the annual fee going from $68 to $73.50, which is a $6.13 monthly payment. It is an 8.11% increase.
This is the second treated water and raw water rate increase the city has implemented this year, according to the summary report. The first 8% increase was implemented on Jan. 1.
These changes were recommended by the “2021 City of Cody Master Plan,” which the city adopted Nov. 16 last year.
“The recommendation of the master plan is that both treated water rates and raw water rates would need to be increased approximately 8% per year for a period of seven to nine years in order to generate the funding necessary to complete capital improvement projects,” Bowman said.
Bowman told the city council the water master plan recommended several capital improvement projects that needed to be completed over a 15 to 20 year period.
One of the largest of these projects will be the replacement of around 20 treated water lines throughout Cody.
“We will go into areas of the city where the existing water lines are older, the ones that are approaching 50 or more years old and are showing signs of deterioration,” Bowman said.
The city will dig up the old water lines and replace them with completely new ones, Bowman said.
Other capital improvements projects the city will focus on include upgrading storage tanks for treated and raw water as well as upgrading pump stations on the raw water system.
With the rate increases, the city expects to collect $3.743 million in revenue for fiscal year 2023, all of which will go into the Water Enterprise Fund, the agenda item summary report said.
The ordinance will have a second reading during the council’s Nov. 8 meeting, where public input is allowed.
