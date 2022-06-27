The three gates that welcomed visitors back to Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday morning were packed early as people jumped at the chance to return.
By 2 p.m. the park announced in a release that fewer than 5,000 vehicles had entered the three open gates, less than half of the average daily entrance by that time. That was by design, as the park implemented a system to manage and limit visitation whereby vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers could only enter on even dates and vice versa.
Roughly 10,000 people had entered the park by the end of the day.
The park closed all gates June 13 after more than a day of rain and snowmelt led to flooding and severe damage in many areas, especially in the northern section.
After more than a week spent evaluating and making repairs, staff opened the east, west and south gates and the full south loop. Much of the north loop is planned to be opened in less than two weeks.
In the release, park staff said there were still backups on all three entrances when the gates opened but those had cleared by midday.
By 12:30 p.m. only 20 cars were in line at the West Entrance. Park staff had monitored traffic throughout the day and reported light to medium activity in most areas. Norris Geyser Basin, one of the busiest destinations in the park, reported light activity.
The park reported less than 1% of vehicles had to be turned around due to having the wrong license plate number. The park will monitor traffic and expects backups to be high in the mornings as day-use visitors enter and should normalize mid-morning through mid-day.
Many times during normal years, traffic is backed up numerous miles at the West and South entrances.
“While it’s too early to tell if the license plate system worked, it appears to have done its job by cutting our normal traffic counts by half,” said park superintendent Cam Sholly. “As we’ve discussed with our community partners, we will monitor this together and make adjustments if necessary.
“We’re happy to have visitors back in Yellowstone and appreciate the patience of the public and community partners as we continue working through this difficult situation.”
The park’s plan is to soon open most of the northern loop, and last week they received an added boost. The federal government upped its immediate funding to facilitate repairs from $50 million to $65 million.
