Update: Patients have been extricated from the wreck and are receiving treatment.
Update: Wreck blocked both lanes of the road and a helicopter has been called in to extricate people injured. Five injuries have been reported, one critical.
Injuries were reported by emergency personnel Tuesday morning from a two-vehicle head-on collision between a car and small pickup west of Elephant Lodge on U.S. 14-16-20 West. Officers are directing traffic around the scene.
