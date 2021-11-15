The Cody Library’s Bistro cafe space has been a source of frustration for the last few years as the county has been unable to find a tenant to maintain a lasting presence in the space. Now, the Park County commissioners will consider seeing if a non-profit can bring stability and longevity to the 2,110-square-foot space.
Cody Pardners, a charitable organization dedicated to providing vocational and social opportunities to disabled adults, has expressed interest in occupying the space. Organizer Kathy Liscum said the disabled adults would work in the cafe as volunteers.
Cody Pardners was founded in 2019 with the goal of making Cody an inclusive community for adults with disabilities.
“We don’t focus on what they can’t do, we focus on what they can do,” she said. “I honestly believe everyone can work.”
Solving the numbers
A total of 116,936, or one-in-four Wyoming adults, have some kind of disability. Liscum said sometimes something as simple as writing a sentence can prevent someone from getting employed.
“Disability covers everything from blindness to intellectual disabilities,” she said. “That is a huge range in problems.”
With a lack of employment and social opportunities, she said, often people with disabilities fade into the background of society after they graduate high school.
“What you don’t see is pretty easy to ignore,” Liscum said.
A 2020 report by the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics found that of the 30 million functionally limited Americans, only 17.9% are employed, and those with intellectual disabilities are only 10% employed. The irony of that statistic is highlighted by the result of another study in which the Institute for Corporate Productivity found people with intellectual disabilities are considered highly dependable and engaged employees by their employers on average.
Liscum said her organization aims to counter these statistics on a local level. It’s a cause that hits close to home as her own intellectually challenged son will soon turn 21 and no longer be allowed to attend Cody High School.
“I want him and all the other people that are like him to just really enjoy the things that come from a life of work and social interaction,” she said.
Cody Pardners had planned to run a day camp during the summer of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to those plans. The organization took a pause but started back up this fall.
Recently, the group organized a 20-person Italian dinner at Heritage Bakery. They have also been making pre-packaged dinners and plan to make and sell pet snacks in the future.
“We decided to do this because we want to be a non-profit that has an earned income to make our nonprofit not just completely dependent on sponsorships or donations,” Liscum said.
On Sunday the organization also held Autumn Art Afternoon, an event where participants made crafts that will be sold at the Soroptimist Creative Craft Show in Powell on Nov. 27.
By providing opportunities like these and the library cafe, she hopes to give some disabled adults enough experience to be hired at other establishments in the community.
“It would show that our community values everybody, no matter what their ability is,” Liscum said.
A formal home
Liscum said she sees the library space as the “perfect home base” for Cody Pardners to grow and collaborate with other educational organizations. She plans to have disabled adults and mentors volunteer and use the commercial kitchen for making snacks, prepackaged items and coffee to start.
As the organization grows she hopes to expand the menu and possibly pay employees.
One past criticism made of the Bistro space is that tenants are restricted to the library’s hours, which means not opening until 9 a.m. six days a week, a challenge for any bakery hoping to draw in customers. Liscum, however, said she feels differently. Her plan is to have the bulk of her volunteers do meal prepping in the afternoon and evening, and run a skeleton staff in the morning. She said they would not be able to cover the entire nine-hour shift to start, but would hope to work up to this over time.
“When you have something like this to offer, people will come,” she said, adding a number of organizations have run similar programs.
The previous occupant to rent this space was Virginia Scott, who ran the Point Cafe. After originally signing on in early 2020, Scott was given a pause on her rent due to the pandemic. Even though she started back up in February and resumed paying her $250 monthly rent in April, the cafe was never consistently open and shut down by the summer.
“They (customers) just want something available,” commissioner Dossie Overfield said. “Knowing there is a consistency that if you go up there in the late morning, you can get a cup of coffee.”
Prior to Scott, the Bistro had sat vacant since early 2018. Since opening in 2008, the Bistro consistently lost money, running with a $30,000-$60,000 annual shortfall.
At their Nov. 2 meeting, the commissioners discussed offering Cody Pardners a symbolic rent of as low as $1 per month because of its nonprofit status.
Even though commissioner Lloyd Thiel has consistently opposed offering the space to private businesses at a rate below market value, he expressed support for the Cody Pardners’ proposal.
Liscum said her organization will commit to carrying insurance and a separate insurance for the equipment in the kitchen, a similar arrangement agreed to by Scott.
The commissioners requested Liscum come back to them in the future with a concrete business plan so they can consider signing a lease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.