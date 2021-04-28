RIVERTON (WNE) — Riverton school district superintendent JoAnne Andre-Flanagan was arrested Saturday evening for driving under the influence.
No one was injured in the incident, according to reports, and school officials said Andre-Flanagan was back at work this week, attending meetings and speaking at public events.
The school board will hold an executive session Tuesday evening regarding personnel, but Riverton school board chair Carl Manning could not say whether the meeting was related to Andre-Flanagan’s arrest.
Andre-Flanagan was arrested at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South 5th Street West in Riverton. Police reports indicate her blood-alcohol content was .14 at the time.
Andre-Flanagan was initially was pulled over because she had made an improper turn in her Dodge Charger, Riverton Police Department spokesman Wes Romero said Tuesday.
He noted that the vehicle was not speeding or swerving, and Andre-Flanagan pulled over without incident when police attempted to contact her.
After she was arrested, Andre-Flanagan was brought to the RPD holding cell, where she remained until she was “sober,” Romero said. She was then sent home with a citation and a court date.
