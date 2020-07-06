RIVERTON (WNE) – Wind River Family and Community Health Care in Riverton has given nearly 10,000 COVID-19 tests and now averages more than 200 tests a day.
As of June 30, Northern Arapaho Tribal health officer Dr. Paul Ebbert said his clinic, known commonly as Wind River Cares, had performed 9,742 tests since March, when the virus was first detected locally.
That’s roughly a 2,742 increase in tests performed in two weeks’ time.
On June 12, Ebbert told The Ranger the clinic had conducted “well over 7,000 tests,” and was averaging about 100 tests a day, with one-day records of up to 500 tests.
The late-June average rose to 228.5 tests per business day.
Fremont County has the largest number of confirmed infections in Wyoming and also has done the most testing.
As of June 25, Fremont County health officer Dr. Brian Gee, whose term has since expired, wrote that his office was monitoring three out of 68 active coronavirus cases in the county. The other 65 are being monitored by “other providers.”
Gee’s jurisdiction for public-health tracking encompassed all of Fremont County except for the Wind River Indian Reservation. The county is now under the public-health oversight of Wyoming health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist until the Fremont County Commission finds a replacement for Gee.
