It’s not common to see a horse and buggy trotting along through residential Cody, but then again, nothing is particularly ordinary about the Cowboys for Christmas organization.
Since 2019, the group has been delivering Christmas presents, trees and decorations to the doorsteps of Cody, Powell and Big Horn County residents by horse and buggy. This year, the cowboys and cowgirls targeted more than 25 families for their cause, eight of whom were in Cody.
“I’ve been a cowboy my whole life and I’ve got the (horse) team … it’s just a part of what we do,” volunteer Mark Barcus said.
On Dec. 11, the group made their holiday deliveries. The group’s specially made Cowboys for Christmas present bags were placed in the wagon, filled with neatly wrapped presents that will soon be torn open by eager children on Christmas morning, brimming over with holiday joy.
The day started with getting Barcus’ two Belgian horses and wagon loaded up off Big Horn Avenue, no easy task with wind gusts blustering at more than 50 mph. At one point a tree was blown out of the wagon.
“If that’s all we lose today we’ll be lucky,” Barcus remarked with a laugh.
These cowboys and cowgirls might not be Santa, but delivering presents from a horse drawn wagon with a pack of trailing cowboys and cowgirls on horses and mules in its wake still spells much of the same holiday magic.
The sound of bells jangling from the wagon and hooves clomping on cement rang forth over the howling wind, the deliveries drawing more than a few double takes from passing drivers and people peering out their windows. To volunteer Debbie Herman, their cause is a simple act of holiday service.
“We just said, ‘hey, count us in, we want to help,’” she said. “People who are into horses and mules and wagons and riding, it’s just a big fraternity to speak. People helping people.”
Herman said the people she encounters while making their deliveries provide her a constant reminder to the underlying cause. The group provided gifts to one particular South Fork home housing 10 people, eight of them children.
“For me, it’s very humbling to give gifts to these people,” said through tears. “We’re so fortunate to have what we have and they don’t.”
Families can sign up to receive gifts or are nominated by others.
Becca Walker and her two daughters moved to Cody in July from Fort Collins, Colo. She said when they saw the wagon pulling up at their house their mouths dropped. Then, when Rich Herman introduced himself and the group at the front door, she was speechless.
“I’m …” she said, trailing off. “Let me put my sweater on.”
Walker grabbed her daughters Kallie, 15, and Hayley Sauer, 11, and hustled out the door, full of bright smiles. The family said they had never seen horses as big as Barcus’ 2,000 pound Belgians before.
“It’s amazing,” Kallie Sauer said.
Walker, her eyes welling up with tears, said the local community has supported her family through some hard times since moving to town.
“It’s such a welcoming, I can’t thank everybody enough,” she said. “This is just so beautiful.”
The horse-drawn team turned on to F Street, passing mobile homes along the way.
Allie Clark and her daughter Mary Sepeda, 10, weren’t home when the cowboys and cowgirls first arrived, but they pulled up just as the wagon was taking off from their home. A drawn out “woah” from Barcus brought his team to a stop.
“This is amazing,” Clark said with a broad smile, adding she had no idea the group would be coming.
“We’re just a bunch of cowboys and cowgirls wanting to do something good,” Barcus explained.
Most families in Park County do not need help from an organization like Cowboys for Christmas, but for the few that do, it can make their Christmas. For a child, few holidays can match the feeling of joy and awe Christmas offers, especially when delivered on a horse drawn wagon.
“It’s pretty cool, real cool, makes you feel good,” volunteer Rich Herman said.
Group organizer Jerry Hill said the group is working on expanding into the future and getting an official nonprofit 501(c)(3) designation for next holiday season. To donate to Cowboys for Christmas, visit their Facebook page or contact Hill at (307) 578-7386.
