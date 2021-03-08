The bill fought for by students and staff in the Cody School District is getting another shot in the Wyoming Legislature. Amendments to the Jason Flatt Act that would require evidence-based suicide prevention training for every public school student in Wyoming have been reintroduced in the House by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody).
The act, signed into law in 2014, currently only requires suicide prevention education for teachers and administrators. The amendments were introduced to the Joint Education Committee last November, but stalled when they went before the full House in the January session.
“I am reintroducing this bill again because since the last debate another Wyoming life has been lost to suicide – the life of a teen,” Rodriguez-Williams said in an email. “This is another opportunity for the Legislature to make a decision that can help save lives.”
Cody High School psychologist Daniel Cossaboon and CHS Youth For Justice first made the push for updating the language of the bill in November. It has widespread support from students around the state, as well as guidance counselors, school psychologists and mental health professionals.
Cossaboon said when school reopened last September, he and the counselors conducted 22 suicide risk evaluations in the first week. It’s a bill that’s close to his heart.
“We’ve lost three kids from suicide since I’ve been here,” he said. “It’s really important to me, because in Wyoming, the current practice to address the issue is not working. We’re No. 1 in the nation in suicides per capita. We’re almost triple the national rate. In January, the Legislature voted to nothing different than it is right now … What makes you think it’s going to get better if we don’t do anything about it?”
The bill failed to pass the House in January by a vote of 34-25. After the vote, Rep. Tim Hallinan (R-Gillette) said his not having anyone from his graduating class commit suicide made him see the bill as an extension of ongoing societal problems, causing him to vote against it.
Since 2009 in Campbell County, which Hallinan represents, there have been 123 suicides, of which 15 were committed by people 18 and younger, one of the highest rates in the state. Community Prevention Specialist Ashley McRae says this is not a new occurrence in the county.
“In Campbell County and Wyoming in particular, [suicide rates] have always been high,” she said. “Even from when I was a kid, I don’t really remember people dying by suicide, but it was also very taboo … The more you talk about it, the more you realize how big of an issue it is. I think that we’re talking about it now, it’s more open.”
McRae is in favor of amending the act to include training for students.
It is not clear if there is more widespread support for the bill this time, but Rodriguez-Williams made clear this bill doesn’t incur any additional costs to the budget and that time spent on the training is minimal.
“My hope is that my colleagues will take the time to research Wyoming data and listen to their constituents about how their constituents feel about it,” she said. “Many families have been affected by suicide. Offering students evidence-based suicide prevention programs is not time-consuming. There is no fiscal note attached to the bill because there is no cost associated to it.”
The bill allows training to be done by county prevention specialists who are already paid by the state.
It has been referred to the House Education Committee but as of Friday afternoon had not been assigned a date to be debated.
Cody High School to do training
Regardless of whether the bill passes, Cody High School is doing the student-focused training the bill advocates for the week of April 12. Wendy Morris, the Park County Prevention Coordinator, and her staff will come to the school to train the students. The training comes at no cost to the district, as this falls into the work Morris does that is already paid for by the state. School psychologists and counseling staff are also being trained to become certified suicide prevention specialists.
“We’re just making better use of the money that’s already spent,” said CHS psychologist Daniel Cossaboon. “We’ve just multiplied how many people receive info from that fund by 585 kids … If it works one time, once, it is 100% completely worth the effort. That’s all we need for this thing to be a success.”
