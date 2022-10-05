Wyoming has 35 mountain peaks with over 2,000 feet in prominence, or the distance between the summit and the surrounding terrain.
Josh Super’s birth state of Michigan has exactly zero mountain peaks with over 2,000 feet in prominence. But, while he may not have grown up around mountains, Super is a mountain man in every other sense.
As of Sept. 11, Josh Super has ascended all 35 of Wyoming’s most prominent peaks in just over two years. According to online hiking and climbing resource Peakbagger.com, he is also the first person to do so.
“It felt fantastic to complete this list,” Super said. “Not a lot of people summit these peaks, and there were so many times where I had the mountains to myself. It was a whole new way to experience Wyoming.”
Super began his quest shortly after moving to Cody with his wife Shalee in May 2020 after accepting a new job. Even though Josh didn’t grow up around mountains, he has always felt drawn to them. And when he saw the list of Wyoming peaks with over 2,000 feet of prominence on Peakbagger – and realized nobody on the site had climbed all 35 – he got excited.
“It was a list I was captivated by – both because nobody had done it before and because it seemed like a pretty doable list,” Super said. “For example, the Montana list has over 100 peaks with over 2,000 feet in prominence. So 35 seemed like a doable number.”
Shalee Super said her husband set himself some goals: Not only would he be the first person to summit all 35 peaks on the list, but he would complete the list in less than three years.
“When he told me he would try to be the first one to summit all 35, I told him he shouldn’t be crushed if someone did it before him,” Shalee Super said. “There were several people (on Peakbagger) who were four or five peaks away from reaching their goals when he started. But Josh just blew me away with his energy, stamina and dedication. I got tired just watching him.”
Josh Super’s first ascent – a May 30, 2020, climb of Albany County’s Medicine Bow Peak with a prominence of 3,233 feet – came just weeks after moving to Cody.
“At that point, I didn’t even realize the list existed, and I was just doing it for fun,” Super said. “It was a really cool introduction peak, because it was really popular and accessible. It was still early in the season and there was a ton of snow on it, but I made it to the peak.”
By the end of 2020, Josh Super had summited six peaks on the list. This included his favorite climb – up the Grand Teton, which has a prominence of 6,530 feet.
“A lot of people go up with ropes because it is such a tough route,” Super said. “But I found a climbing site that outlined the Owen-Spalding route, which is a route you can take in order to do it without ropes. That was so much fun. It was beautiful weather, and just the right amount of difficulty. It never seemed really scary, even though there were incredibly exposed spots on the route.”
Super’s quest kicked into high gear in 2021. From April to October, he summited 22 peaks and averaged just under four summits a month – sometimes completing multiple summits in a weekend or even in a single day.
For example, on July 24, Josh Super summited both Carbon County’s Elk Mountain (3,296 feet in prominence) and Albany County’s Laramie Peak (3,312 feet in prominence). The next day, he hiked to the Owl Creek Mountain High Point (prominence of 2,174 feet) in Hot Springs County.
“He would finish one, and then the next day, he would be summiting another,” Shalee Super said. “I was like, ‘Are you even sleeping?’ It was kind of insane.”
Shalee Super often accompanied her husband on these trips, at least to a point. She would often set up a base camp at the foot of the mountain and enjoy a book or two while he was making the summit.
“I tried to keep up with him in the beginning, and I realized pretty quickly I could not keep up,” Shalee Super said. “So I mostly cheered for him from our base camp, although I did do a couple of the summits with him.”
In 2022, Josh Super completed the remaining seven summits on his list. He saved the hardest for last, he said: Park County’s Pilot Peak, which has a prominence of 2,499 feet.
At the time Super attempted the peak, only two climbers on Peakbagger – Jim Langdon and Lyman Dye – had recorded a successful summit of it.
“I had been to Pilot before by myself and it looked pretty scary,” Josh Super said. “But I climbed it with a friend and it was a lot easier knowing the correct route. But even knowing that route, it was a challenge at times. It was the only summit of the 35 where I needed ropes because it was so steep and treacherous.”
As he reached the summit of Pilot Peak, Super was overcome with emotion.
“I honestly didn’t know if I would be able to summit Pilot,” he said, “so it was pretty incredible when I got there, and even more incredible to know I had completed the list.”
Though he reached his goal, Super isn’t slowing down yet. Next up on his list: summiting all the peaks in Peakbagger’s list of 57 ultra-prominent peaks in the contiguous United States.
As of Sept. 3 of this year, he had already summited 31 of those peaks.
