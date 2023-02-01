A Powell man was arrested Jan. 12 for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and for interfering with a peace officer after he hit a utility pole and subsequently lied to the police by telling them the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene.
He also asked the person who witnessed the car crash not to call 911 and to tell the police he was not the driver of the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Trevor K. Gillett, 37, got into a single motor vehicle crash around 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 12 on East South Street in Powell.
Powell police officer Trevor Carpenter arrived to the scene of the crash as dispatch informed him the male involved in the accident had contacted the witness and “pleaded with them” not to call 911, the affidavit said.
After officers asked Gillett what had happened that morning, he admitted to being inside the vehicle that crashed, “but repeatedly stated that he wasn’t driving and that the driver had fled the scene,” the affidavit said. “[Gillett] stated that he wouldn’t divulge his friend’s name to me as that would get him in trouble with law enforcement.”
As he spoke with Gillett, Carpenter observed his speech was slurred, and he smelled of alcohol, the affidavit said.
“[Gillett] was unsteady on his feet and also had bloodshot and watery eyes,” Carpenter wrote in the affidavit.
Gillett later admitted to consuming alcohol at a bar in Powell.
“[He] stated that he left the K-Bar alone but then quickly stated that he still had a friend drive his vehicle as he was not safe to drive.”
Gillett then refused to perform field sobriety tests, so Carpenter spoke to him about telling the witness not to call 911.
“I told [Gillett] that I didn’t believe his story about not driving the vehicle and that it didn’t make sense for him to try and convince someone not to call 911 if he didn’t commit a crime,” Carpenter wrote in the affidavit.
Gillett admitted to telling the witness not to call 911 but did not give an answer “as to why he would do this if he wasn’t driving,” the affidavit said.
After listening to the 911 recording, Carpenter wrote in the affidavit that he heard Gillett “repeatedly tell the [witness] not to call 911, and once he was told he already did, [Gillett] then tells the [witness] to ‘lie’ for him and to tell law enforcement that ‘he wasn’t driving’ and ‘tell them someone else was driving.’”
The witness who called 911 also told police what he saw.
He said he had heard a “loud crash as the accident happened right outside their residence,” the affidavit said.
“The RP stated that they had witnessed [Gillett] trying to start his vehicle in an attempt to leave the area,” Carpenter wrote in the affidavit. “[Gillett] then went up to the RP and told them not to call law enforcement.”
Gillett was subsequently arrested and given two breath tests that showed his BAC was between .166% and .167%, which was over the legal limit of .08%.
Officers also found several unopened alcoholic beverages in his vehicle as well as several open alcoholic beverages within arm’s reach of the driver’s seat, the affidavit said.
After Gillett’s arrest for DUI, the officers spoke with the staff at the K-Bar who confirmed Gillett had “left the bar alone and heavily intoxicated,” the affidavit said.
Gillett was subsequently charged with interference with a peace officer as “he knowingly attempted to impede my investigation by lying and attempting to convince” the witness not to call 911, Carpenter wrote in the affidavit.
During his arraignment in Park County Circuit Court on Jan. 13, Gillett pleaded not guilty to both charges and was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, allowing him to sign the bond document and be released.
He now faces a jury trial, which has been scheduled for June.
