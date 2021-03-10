Four Cody schools are, for the moment, without leadership for the coming year. In a meeting Monday afternoon, the Cody school board renewed 1-year contracts for its administration, except for CMS principal Kelly Merager, CMS assistant/Wapiti principal Patrick Couture or Livingston/Valley principal Mike Wood.
After 15 years as an administrator, Merager says he is ready to go back into the classroom.
“I’ve had a lot of great experiences, but it’s time for me to just go back and be around kids,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of positive things to take from all sides of my career and I’ve got a number of years to finish, but I’m just ready to begin a new venture again.”
Merager doesn’t yet know where he will be placed, saying that would be up to the needs of the district.
Couture has been an integral part of setting up COVE, the online school run by the Cody School District. Couture resigned his post, saying it was time to move on.
“While I have absolutely loved the district and especially working with the students and staff of Wapiti and Cody Middle School, I felt it was time to start a new chapter in my life,” Couture said in an email. “While it saddens me that I will no longer be a part of Park 6, I know that the district is in extremely good hands with the current leadership team and will ensure that Wapiti and Cody Middle School continue to be the great schools that they are.”
Wood has spent 30 years in education, and earlier this month announced his retirement in a newsletter to Livingston parents.
“I plan to spend more time with my family and just to see where God leads me,” Wood said. “I want to serve the Lord in a much different capacity, and I don’t know exactly what that is right now ... I spent so much time focusing on school, now I want to spend time focusing on God. Once it’s revealed to me, that’s what it will be.”
In his letter, he said he was extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with dedicated and talented people: students, parents, educators and community members.
Monteith said the district would open the positions and look at applicants both internally and externally in a normal search process. All three administrators will finish this school year.
In the same meeting, the district also retained or offered new contracts to:
• Assistant superintendent Tim Foley
• Cody High School assistant/Heart Mountain Academy principal Beth Blatt
• Eastside principal Nick Gallagher
• Sunset principal Jay McCarten
• Athletic director Tony Hult
• Business manager Dawn Solberg
• Sunset assistant principal Allison Lewis
• Student support services director Jared Moretti
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.