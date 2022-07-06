The Park County Commissioners are set to present a budget that takes advantage of a good year for revenue, including employee raises and some new positions.
At 6 p.m. Monday, the county will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget, which accounts for using all of the county’s allowed property tax proceeds. However, the commissioners have not shut the door to taking less than the maximum 12 mills the county is allocated.
While the commissioners will have a budget essentially set next week, they won’t approve the mill levy until August.
Dropping one mill, county assessor Pat Meyer told the commissioners, would cost the county nearly $900,000 in revenue. At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners assigned nearly all of the remaining roughly $400,000 in excess revenue not yet allocated to departments for an essentially balanced budget.
Chair Dossie Overfield said if they then did decide to take less than the full mill amount – they could also take a fraction of a mill – the money to cover the budgeted expenses would come out of the roughly $13 million in reserves.
To see the county’s preliminary budget, visit parkcounty.us.
