Between storms, the Wyoming Department of Transportation produces salt brine to be used during the next storm.
WYDOT uses a variety of materials to increase traction and help melt ice and snow during winter months. Although plows take care of a majority of the snow, the ice-melting materials help with snow and ice that are left on the roads.
WYDOT uses sand, a crushed aggregate with salt mixed in to keep it from freezing, to keep the roads clear. Liquid chemical, such as salt brine, is added to the sand so that the sand goes down wet in all of the newer trucks. The idea is to try to get the sand to stick to an icy road.
The liquid-treated sand provides traction on icy and snow-packed roads. Other materials can be used to melt ice and prevent build-up. Brine, beet juice and other liquid deicers are also used in some areas to prevent freezing, although these products are impractical for use on much of the state’s highways.
