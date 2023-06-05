Cody man was charged May 8 with reckless driving after he was allegedly speeding 118 mph on a motorcycle, leading law enforcement on a chase from US 14A to Elm Avenue.
Kalven Paul McPherson, 25, was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving with a suspended license and speeding.
He was arraigned in Park County Circuit Court on May 9, and pleaded not guilty.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Kraig McInally was the first one to try to stop McPherson after observing him driving 118 mph on US 14A, the affidavit said.
McInally requested assistance from the Cody Police Department as McPherson headed toward Cody, the affidavit said.
Trooper Brett Tillery responded and headed toward the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and 19th Street, where he observed McInally activate his emergency lights near Big Horn Cinemas.
He also observed a “black motorcycle recklessly weaving in and out of traffic traveling west on Big Horn Avenue directly in front of me,” Tillery wrote in the affidavit.
Tillery then turned on his overhead lights and began making a U-turn to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle, the affidavit said.
But, the motorcycle passed Tillery and accelerated while also “recklessly” weaving past other vehicles before it entered the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and 16th Street, the affidavit said.
As Tillery followed the motorcycle to Wyoming Avenue, Cody Police Officer Jeremy Traverse joined him in the pursuit, the affidavit said.
McPherson made his way to Elm Avenue where Traverse requested police officers to position themselves at both entrances to Elm Avenue, the affidavit said.
Tillery, McInally and Cody Officer Trevor Budd blocked access to the street.
But, McInally spotted the black motorcycle parked at a residence on Elm Avenue, and Tillery moved to cover the back door of the residence, the affidavit said.
Several more Cody police officers and sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at that time, the affidavit said.
McInally, Tillery and Cody Police Officer Trevor Budd attempted “several times to make contact with anybody inside the residence,” the affidavit said.
McPherson’s sister then arrived. She was the owner of the residence on Elm Avenue where McPherson had parked his motorcycle and gone inside, the affidavit said.
Upon arriving, she told police she had received a call from McPherson who told her “he did not answer the door because he did not want to go to prison,” the affidavit said.
The sister got McPherson to open the door, and he confirmed to officers he was the one riding the motorcycle, the affidavit said.
When asked why he didn’t answer the door, McPherson said he was in the shower and didn’t hear anybody knocking, the affidavit said.
Budd asked McPherson why he ran, and he said “because I don’t have a license,” the affidavit said.
McPherson was arrested and taken to the Park County Detention Center, where in an interview he admitted he saw McInally activate his lights on US 14A and saw Tillery pull out at 19th Street, the affidavit said.
“I asked if he was ‘trying to weave in and out of traffic trying to lose the cops,’” Tillery wrote in the affidavit. “McPherson stated he was ‘switching lanes.’”
During his arraignment, McPherson was given a $10,000 cash-only bond and ordered not to operate a motor vehicle “for any reason” while out on bond, the bond conditions document said.
McPherson faces a jury trial in October.
