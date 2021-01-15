A Cody Middle School student was hit by an 18-wheeler while attempting to cross Big Horn Avenue on the way to school Thursday morning. The student was not seriously hurt and continued their journey to the school building where they were seen by a nurse before being taken by their parent for further treatment, superintendent Peg Monteith said in a statement Friday afternoon.
“We are grateful that the student is safe,” she said.
The crash has reinvigorated discussions about options to cross Big Horn Avenue, an area that has seen much residential development in recent years but lacks a way for pedestrians to cross the four-lane highway safely.
“Park 6 has identified Big Horn Avenue as a physical barrier that prevents a student’s safe route to school and therefore provides bus transportation to students to cross Big Horn Avenue,” Monteith said. “Park 6, [the] City of Cody, and WYDOT met on this issue on October 13, 2020, and WYDOT failed to offer a viable solution...WYDOT’s requirement of pedestrian traffic is one obstacle, among many, that prevent us from moving forward. We will continue to work with the City of Cody, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation to seek solutions. Student safety is a priority. We ask parents to encourage their students to ride the bus if a safe route to school is unavailable.”
WYDOT spokesperson Cody Beers said the agency would not comment on the crash until they had more information, but was thankful the student was not seriously hurt. Beers also said that the solution must be one that would actually be used by pedestrians.
“There’s no easy fix,” Beers said. “We all need to be partners in this. It’s not wholly a WYDOT issue, not wholly a school issue, not wholly a city issue. There’s plenty of work that we can do together to identify all the problems then hopefully come up with some cost-effective solutions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.