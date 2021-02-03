Schools in Park County had some of the best graduation rates in the state last year.
Two of the three districts in Park County had a graduation rate greater than 90% and Cody School District was slightly below. Meeteetse was one of two districts in the state to have a 100% graduation rate, while Powell had a 95.2% four-year graduation rate.
Cody finished near the middle of the pack with an 88.4% four-year graduation rate, it still topped the national average by 3% and the state rate by more than 6%. The 88.4% rate was a dip from the previous year when the district graduated 92% of its students.
Though Cody had a slightly lower graduation rate than the previous year, the district actually graduated more students in 2020 than 2019. The senior class, however, was a bit bigger, which pushed the rate down.
“I think it was teachers’ flexibility and dedication to working with kids,” said Cody High School Principal Jeremiah Johnston. “Last year was less than ideal for our seniors … The kids were able to hang in there and reach the goal we had for them, which was graduation.”
Across Wyoming students are walking across the stage more often once again. For the seventh consecutive year, the state has improved its graduation rates, with 82.3% of students getting their diplomas in four years.
The 2019-2020 school year was cut short by the pandemic and teachers had to adjust on the fly to keep delivering classes to their students. While concerns were focused on how students would perform when they got back into the classroom, getting last year’s seniors to finish was also a concern.
“We saw kids in this state of isolation,” Johnston said. “In a typical year kids graduate, they have their plans, they’re going to move on to college, the military, the workforce. I think the uncertainty after that was really hard for kids.”
In Meeteetse, having even one student not graduate in four years could be the difference between a 100% graduation rate and falling below 80%. Meeteetse superintendent Shane Ogden said his district was able to weather the pandemic and keep kids engaged because of the tight-knit community in Longhorn Country.
“I think it really comes down to being a small school, the relationships that are able to be built between students and families and the school and administrators and especially teachers,” Ogden said. “Because of the amazing community Meeteetse is, our senior class community had support all over. Friday nights we had seniors driving around town, we turned on the football lights just to show them we cared. I think it gave those who wanted to slack off encouragement to keep going.”
The Powell School District is by far the largest district in the top five, something superintendent Jay Curtis attributes to years of work and focus graduating students, including concentrating on reading and math abilities at the elementary level and expanding mental health services.
“Kids who struggle in school either for academic reasons or mental health reasons, those students tend to drop out,” Curtis said. “If we take care of the whole child, we get more to walk across the stage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.