There will be sizeable increases in water flows in the Shoshone River below Buffalo Bill Dam April 7-10 as part of a flushing flow project.
The Bureau of Reclamation, at the request of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and in coordination with Willwood Workgroup 2, has scheduled a flushing flow in the Shoshone River downstream of Buffalo Bill Dam.
Willwood Irrigation District, in coordination with Willwood Workgroup 2, is planning a controlled elevated release of sediment from Willwood Dam on April 7. The purpose of the increased flows from Buffalo Bill Dam is to help protect the fishery by following the sediment release and mobilizing the sediment downstream. The sediment release and increased flow are being coordinated to minimize impacts to irrigators, recreators and aquatic life in the Shoshone River.
Flows are expected to fluctuate in the Shoshone River near Cody according to the following schedule:
• April 7 – 10 a.m. increase from approximately 800 cubic feet per second to 2000 cfs; 12 p.m. increase to 3000 cfs; 2 p.m. increase to 4000 cfs.
• April 8 – 2 p.m. decrease to 3500 cfs.
• April 10 – 2 p.m. decrease to 3000 cfs; 4 p.m. decrease to 2500 cfs; 6 p.m. decrease to 2000 cfs; 8 p.m. decrease to 1500 cfs; 10 p.m. decrease to approximately 1000 cfs and maintain.
The schedule may be modified depending on river conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.