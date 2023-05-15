A proposed annexation that will increase the size of Meeteetse by over 70% moved forward last week following a 3-2 vote by the Town Council on May 4.
The question of whether to annex 390.7 acres into the town limits proved divisive among council members. Mayor J.W. “Bill” Yetter and council members Eric Scott and Josh Blake voted for the measure, while Corey Guthrie and Dustin Taylor voted against it.
Yetter said the annexation would have significant benefits for the town.
“The benefit to the town is that we have room for development,” he said. “We have a place to go. We have options in the future that we do not have now.”
Council member Blake agreed, saying that “there are a lot of positive things that could come out of this.”
“What I’m looking at is population growth, tax revenue, autonomy, school population (growth), housing improvement (and) housing development hopefully,” he said. “That’s what I’m hoping for with this.”
One of the most vocal opponents of the annexation was Taylor, who said he was particularly concerned with the financial aspects of the proposal.
A report provided to the council said the annexation would generate nearly $6,000 in tax revenue each year, according to calculations from Park County Assessor Pat Meyer.
Taylor said that number did not accurately represent the dollars coming into the town.
“While that amount of tax revenue may be generated by a property of this value to the state, the town of Meeteetse will only receive roughly $387 of this money,” Taylor said. “Further, this estimate is based on an estimate of developed property…. (If it remains agricultural property as it is currently zoned) it will generate $172.20 for the state and bring in a revenue of roughly $5 per year to the town of Meeteetse.”
Taylor further said it would take years for the town to recoup its annexation costs, which are currently around $5,800.
“This town is a business, and we have to run it as a business,” he added. “We can’t run it into the ground, rack up over $6,000 in bills, and only make $5 a year in income.”
Yetter said there were other financial benefits to the town that Taylor was not considering in his calculations.
“If there is development and if there is housing out there, there will be people living here and they will be buying things in this town,” he said. “They will connect water and sewer services to this town. They will be buying gas … and paying fuel tax and sales tax on that. Anything they purchase will create an economic return to the town, which is not directly seen in a straight accounting basis.”
In addition to his financial concerns, Taylor said the county was better equipped to oversee development on the property.
“The county is more suited to handle these developments,” he said. “They handle these developments on a day-to-day basis. They handle subdivisions, they handle developments, they handle road building, home building, street building, siting, curbing, (and) infrastructure on a day-to-day basis. We handle these (annexations) once every 25 years, and we’ve never seen one of this size. In my opinion, we are not prepared to handle this.”
While Guthrie spoke in favor of the annexation, he said he wanted more time to consider the issue. He made a motion to delay the decision to the town council’s next regular meeting on May 10. That motion was defeated on a 2-3 vote.
Prior to the council’s decision on the annexation, they heard from community members during a public hearing. The residents addressed a variety of concerns, including a lack of plan for the property post-annexation, and worries about the current access road to the property, which cuts through the Meeteetse Rodeo Grounds.
Still, those who spoke against the annexation on May 4 and during a previous meeting on April 6 represent just a fraction of the town’s 309 residents, council member Scott said.
“We have had several people express concerns about the annexation, but I don’t know that they represent the majority of the people of the town of Meeteetse,” he said.
The property being annexed belongs to Flying River Ranch LLC and Dan Ochsner and is located immediately south of the town, adjacent to the Meeteetse Shooting Club.
The property is presently zoned for agriculture, Yetter said, and that zoning will initially continue as the property is annexed into the town.
But the zoning could change in coming months, he said. Light industrial uses — including a wool-scouring plant — have been discussed for the property, as have residential uses.
Now that the annexation has been approved, it is up to Ochsner to come up with a plan for development and a potential zoning change, Yetter said. That plan will be reviewed by both the town’s planning and zoning board and the town council, and there will be opportunities for public comment at both meetings.
Yetter said the council will also have to begin updating its master plan to accommodate the new annexation. That plan was last updated nearly a decade ago in 2014, Yetter said.
(J.T. Currie contributed to this report.)
