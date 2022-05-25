Nobody was more surprised than Jonny Williams and Keifer Buss when they were recently called down to the Cody High School office to hear the news.
The two seniors were selected as the 2022 CHS valedictorian and salutatorian for this year’s graduation ceremony, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Spike Vannoy Field.
“I think it’s a combination of GPA, ACT and maybe some other stuff,” valedictorian Williams said. “Whoever gets the highest scores out of some formula is selected. I’m not sure what it is, but it was hard to believe.”
Williams and Buss will present their respective speeches to 124 graduating seniors along with their parents, friends and staff as they do their part to honor their fellow graduates. They’ll say goodbye to CHS and forge ahead and enter the world of work, college and new experiences.
Senior Class President Matthew Egger will kick things off with a welcome greeting to graduates and guests, followed by the recognition of honor graduates by CHS Principal Jeremiah Johnston.
Johnston will also introduce the Principal Award winner followed by the presentation of the class of 2022.
Vice principal Beth Blatt will announce the graduates, and the board of trustees will present the diplomas to graduates.
Somewhere in the mix will be speeches by Williams and Buss that will address the one thing they agree on about CHS.
“I’ll probably miss the staff here the most, it’s a shame so many of them are retiring this year,” Buss said. “We definitely excel more here than a lot of other small-town schools because the staff is amazing and the students take advantage of everything the schools have to offer.”
Neither will miss classes over Zoom, and with every monumental sport and academic moment the senior class has had, high school memories are made in the smaller, unexpected moments as well.
“There was a sewage blockage recently, and sewage ended up flowing out of the toilets,” Williams said while laughing. “A PA announcement said ‘Do not use the bathrooms. Repeat, do not use the bathrooms’. A little later a kid walked into the classroom and said ‘You know how terrifying it is to hear that when you are in the bathroom?’”
On Saturday, thankfully it will more than likely only be tears flowing as everyone says goodbye and moves on.
Williams and Buss will both attend the University of Wyoming on the Trustees Scholarship, just one of countless state and national scholarships awarded to this year’s senior class.
The graduation ceremony will also feature Egger and senior Ashley Alexander as Class of 2022 Farewell Speakers.
Escorts will be 2023 Senior Class President Emily Hecker and 2023 Student Body President Joren Vipperman.
As for the commencement speeches, both the valedictorian and salutatorian are committed to avoiding any rambling or filler and keeping things simple.
“It’s a little pressure,” Buss said. “I think the key is just keeping it short and to the point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.