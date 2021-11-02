Livingston School students and staff were on the way back to school from the Wynona Thompson Auditorium around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday morning after being evacuated before school even started due to a smell of gas.
"Everything was perfect," said Kristy Schwab, who works at the front desk of the school. "We had a lot of help from the community, firefighters. Everyone is safe, the building is safe."
Just before the start of the school day Tuesday morning, Cody firefighters helped evacuate the elementary school due to the smell of gas. Earlier in the morning firefighters evacuated a nearby house on Red Butte Avenue due to a leak. Two people were transported from the house to the hospital.
Emergency personnel contacted a Black Hills Energy representative to check both the house and the school.
