The Filly volleyball team began its season hitting the ground running, competing in eight matches during the last two weekends on the road and at home.
CHS debuted at the Lander Invite on Aug. 25 and 26, posting a perfect 4-0 mark at the two-day, neutral tournament in which it faced schools ranging from Class 2A to its own Class 4A.
“I think the good thing about playing lower levels is we can really slow down as a team and we can work on running plays,” sophomore Allison Gee said. “It’s also good to have the big schools because it’s faster play and it’s … what we see in season more. So I think that is good, too.”
The Fillies then returned home to host their annual Montana/Wyoming Border Wars Tournament at Sweitzer Gymnasium on Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2. Results for the 13-team (seven from Wyoming and six from Montana) were not available for press time due to Labor Day. However, prior to the tournament, senior Riley Simone shared the importance of hosting such a large outing early in the season and the advantages of playing teams from the Big Sky state.
“I think it just gives us another opportunity to continue to grow as a team and just to figure out what works best for us,” she said. “It’ll be fun to play some of the Montana teams to see how we stack up against them. It will just help us to grow as a team for the rest of the season.”
Class 4A matchup goes Cody’s way
Cody’s undefeated start was quite remarkable as the squad failed to lose a single set in its four games in Lander. In their first match of the season on Aug. 25, the Class 4A Fillies (ranked No. 3 in the coach’s poll) downed Class 3A Pinedale in dominant fashion with a 25-10, 25-21 and 25-14 three-set-sweep.
“I’m really proud of the girls for setting the pace each match,” head coach Nicole Gwynn said. “They did a great job of establishing the level at which the game would be played, in other words, they took control early and did a great job of maintaining that.”
Senior middle hitter Ada Nelson led Cody’s attack of 34 kills with her nine spikes for scores. Fellow senior Molly Hays topped the serving game with five of the team’s 15 aces and she also filled up the stat sheet with a team-high 11 assists. As a team, CHS recorded 12 assists. Senior Kenzie Ratcliff led Cody in digs with eight of the squad’s 16. Gee led the defense with five of the CHS” 10 blocks.
The Fillies defeated the Sheridan Broncs (Class 4A) in their second match of the young season, winning 3-0 with single set scores of 25-12, 25-22, and 25-22.
Three Fillies split attacking duties with seven kills a piece as Powell, Gee and Ratcliff accounted for 21 of Cody’s 27 scoring spikes. Hays recorded all 27 assists for Cody’s stellar offense. Other stat leaders included Senior Riley Simone (six aces and nine digs) and Nelson (three blocks).
“Sheridan has improved a ton and their coach is doing a great job with them,” Gwynn said. “Beating them in three wasn’t easy. We had to zero in on the serve and pass game to ensure that we remained ‘in system.’ The girls did a great job of that.”
Host team not a problem
Cody kept its consistency on the following day of play (Aug. 26), defeating host team Lander in three games (25-18, 25-14 and 25-14) for its third-straight victory.
Powell led the offensive outpouring with 11 of her team’s 35 kills. Hays eclipsed her previous game performance with a whopping 30 assists and Simone’s bumping provided a team-high nine digs.
Final win of the weekend led to Border Wars
The Fillies wrapped up the Lander Invite with a three-game sweep of Class 2A’s Wind River with scores of 25-13, 25-6 and 25-16.
Familiar faces once again stuffed the stat sheet as individual leaders included Powell (11 kills) and Hays (five aces and 27 assists).
Cody then hosted Border Wars at home in which the squad faced five Montana schools in two days. On Friday, Sept. 1 CHS started with Lockwood before squaring off against Park County and Hardin. On Saturday, Sept. 1 the Fillies faced Billings Central and Laurel.
“It’ll be good to see different levels of play, how they play and different things,” Gee said. “I think that’ll help us later on in the season. If we see something we’re not used to, we will (get) used to (it), like we’ll be ready for it.”
