Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Timothy Gogerty, speeding, $100; speeding, $100; Jarrod Johnson, no liability insurance, $300, $10; Johnson, driving while under suspension, $400; Johnson, speeding, $131; Keaton Sheldon, speeding, $212; Brylee Allred, careless driving, $160; Jake Edgar, open container by driver, $250, $10; Jackson Schroeder, no valid drivers license, $150.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Lensey Lee Stanger, dangerous animal, $250, $10; Denae Thomas, dog at large, $75; Tron Dogger Adams, public intoxication, $400, $10; William Carroll, no liability insurance, bench warrant for failure to appear.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Craig Nishiyama, Warrington, Pa., speeding, $109; Tavenne Edwards, Powell, speeding, $112; Adrian DeLaCruz, Lovell, speeding, $109; Jason Kolpack, Appleton, Wis., speeding, $109; Emily Rowe, Dunbar, Neb., speeding, $121; Richard Olson, Billings, driving left of center line, crash, $210; Christian Smith, Menomonie, Wis., improper left turn at intersection, crash, $200.
